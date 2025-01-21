The second Associated Students of the University of California, Riverside (ASUCR) meeting of the winter quarter started with California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG) announcing that they had set up a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen, an organization that helps those who are displaced from the Los Angeles fires. They explained that for the rest of the quarter the organization would direct their efforts towards, “combating hunger and health assistance within our community as well as making textbooks more affordable, making voting more accessible on campus and protecting our oceans.”

Moving onto the Finance Committee, the Senate approved organization allocations for $12,000 and $264 all approved at 15-0-0. Some allocations included the Nigerian Student Association and Mujeres Unidad UCR which received allocations of $1,500 respectively.

The Legislative Review Committee (LRC) saw the approval of three bills. SB-W25-001: Amendment to Chapter 35 created more cohesion between the Senate Internship, First Year Fellow Program and ASUCR bylaws.

SB-W25-003: Amending Chapter 2 of the bylaws explained how the “line of succession” in ASUCR would follow given the removal of the Executive Vice President (EVP). Since President Pro Tempore (PPT) would succeed the EVP of the removal, the bill states that the Vice Chair of the LRC would in turn take over for the PPT.

SB-W25-004: Amending Chapter 8 of the bylaws would create rules for subjective feedback on legislation. PPT Leila Haidar explained that they wished to avoid “issues in LRC of determining the line between when we’re giving our subjective opinions and when we aren’t,” and that the bylaw would allow for “consensual feedback.” It is because of this that the bill states that subjective feedback legislation must first acquire the approval of the law’s author.

Senator reports saw College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences Senator Vinisha Lalli share progress regarding the creation of a South Asian Center and shared a Google survey that would allow those involved to assess the need for the center. She further discussed projects regarding campus safety, installing more emergency blue poles on campus and testing water quality at UCR.

The College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences (CHASS) Senator Justin Ibay was absent. CHASS Senator Karen Vo, Bourns College of Engineering Senator Uma Akundi and School of Education Senator Adam Ramirez were all excused.