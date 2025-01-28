January — filled with expectations and failed New Year’s resolutions — has gained a reputation as one of the worst months of the year. This 31-day adventure with its supposedly cold, boring days filled with expectations is seriously slept on. Justice for January!

Ringing in the New Year from the safety and security of my bed, I know that January will keep me warm. As the first month of the year, January sets expectations for the whole year. Filling this fake month — existing outside the principles of modern time — with rest and rejuvenation will position 2025 as the year of “putting me first.”

The hours of self care over my sink and endless episodes of the three G’s — “Gilmore Girls,” “Gossip Girl” and “Grey’s Anatomy” — watched on repeat make me fall deeper in love with this divine pause in time.

January is literally the only month where doing nothing is encouraged — so sit around, enjoy life and spend the month in bed. As the perfect happy marriage between cozy winter weather and rest, January is the month of rejuvenation and a break from real life.

Setting the precedent for further months of the year, after January, it can only go downhill from here. This month is full of new beginnings and fresh starts, allowing people to wipe the slate of last year clean and dive into the new one fresh.

According to a poll by YouGov, January is statistically America’s least favorite month, while the month before, December, is America’s favorite. This ranking by the American public is simply an issue of bad press — January needs some positive publicity.

This month of no expectations and new beginnings offers a snow covered haze of life in the new year. For the whole month of January, it’s acceptable to write out last year’s date on paper and live in a delusion that the new year has not truly begun.

In the backdrop of the holiday season, January is the socially dead month. People are tired of partying and simply need a break from the hustle and bustle of communicating with society. January is the month to hermit up, in bed away from everyone, relaxing and rejuvenating from whatever horror show the year before was and preparing for the emotional whirlwind of the next one.

Situated perfectly between Christmas and Valentine’s Day, January not only offers a break from life, but a break for one’s bank account. According to a 2024 poll, American shoppers spent between $979.5 to $989 billion on holiday shopping, marking a record high for holiday spending. This culminated in an average of $1,000 spent per American on holiday gifts. January is a much needed pause to the consumer madness that continues into February.

Valentine’s Day consumerism — although less extravagant than the December display — still takes its toll on the American wallet. In 2024 Americans spent $25.8 billion on Valentine’s Day. With everyone left broke from the holidays, this month is for saving money. If people do not save their cheddar, they won’t be able to spend money on loved ones.

I know that when the bright orange star in the sky sets right at the crisp 5 p.m. slot that winter has come. With the winter sunsets shining through the window, casting a “Twilight” colored haze over our eyes, this beginning month is truly the best in the whole year.