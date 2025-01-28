There have been too many times to count where somebody says that they “listen to all music except for country” when asked their favorite genre of music. However, when hearing that, one cannot help but wonder if they have that opinion because they’ve only heard — what artist Bo Burnham calls — “stadium country.” “Stadium country” is the type of country music that panders towards radio listeners and Grammys voters — the kind of country that doesn’t feel like it has any real heart in it. To combat that skewed perspective, here is a list of some personal favorite country songs that are far from “stadium country” and might even make someone reconsider their distaste for the genre.

“Wondering Why” by The Red Clay Strays

If one is starting slow and just looking to dip their feet into the genre, look no further than this fan-favorite. This is the perfectly sweet song to post “the one” to — listen to while fantasizing about slow-dancing with a crush, or even play at a wedding reception. It’s not corny, so listeners don’t have to worry about cringing when listening to it. The track tells the story of someone “wondering why” their partner keeps loving them, hence the name. In a Billboard article, harmonicist/guitarist/vocalist Drew Nix shares, “We were like, ‘Our women have the short end of the stick of this. I wonder why they even like us.’”

The number starts with soft singing framed by a simple progression of chords being played on an electric guitar before the drum and bass kick in. Every part of the track slots perfectly together to create a beautiful and catchy melody, and the romantic lyrics only add to the swoon worthy sounds of the song. If the listener has ever just felt like they’re the luckiest person in the world when they’re with their lover, this is the song to listen to.

“Fire in the Sky” by The Ghost of Paul Revere

This is the kind of song that listeners can’t help blowing their speakers out to— this is the kind of song that everyone just has to blast on full volume. This is another track if one is looking to ease themselves into the genre of country. Listeners will definitely find an appreciation for the surprisingly smooth sounds of the harmonica if they hadn’t previously. The singer’s powerful voice adds to the strong strums of the acoustic guitar. The acapella ends the number nicely, leaving listeners with an ominous feeling, similar to the alien story the song was likely based off of.

“Diamondhead” by J.R. Caroll

Better known as a member of Zach Bryan’s band, Caroll makes a name for himself as a great artist with subjectively better music that separates him from the bigger name overshadowing him. Backed by a full band, Caroll sings a love song about following his partner in everything. The fast-pace makes listeners want to get up and dance.

“Little White Lies (feat. Joshua Quimby)” by Liam St. John

A head-bopping number, this tune reminds listeners of what’s at the very core of country — a guitar and a good voice. In this case, it’s two guitars, because the singer is accompanied by fellow country artist Joshua Quimby on his guitar. Quimby is the man behind the lively guitar solo halfway through the song. Liam St. John’s music shows listeners what it’s like to hear good country songs — and how they don’t need another industry plant for that.

“Long Green Cigarette” by Joshua Quimby

Now, if listeners are not afraid of trying out a new kind of sound, this song is one that will get them stomping their imaginary cowboy boots to the rhythm. Quimby has a voice unlike any other — it’s gritty and raw and so incredibly country. Despite Quimby’s voice taking the center spotlight in this track, the guitar is a close second, with the constant strums of the acoustic framing the high pitched chords from the electric nicely. A great songwriter tells stories through their lyrics, and Quimby definitely tells a story with this track through his expressive lyrics. Whether or not the listener likes country music, they can’t help but admit that this is quite a catchy tune.

If these songs aren’t able to convince anybody that there are genuine bangers hidden within the country music genre, then nothing will. Hopefully horizons were still expanded and more people can acknowledge that country music is more than the money-grabbing, attention-seeking songs people make it out to be.





