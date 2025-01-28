Seven years after its initial release on March 3, 2017, the Nintendo Switch announced its successor, the Switch 2. This has led to mixed reception to many long-standing fans of the company. While some fans are over the moon for the new console, many felt unimpressed, sharing their disappointment in the design.

From the teaser, the only observable difference to the average viewer is the change in screen size; the Switch 2 boasts a bigger screen and an easter egg for a new Mario Kart game. The handheld-hybrid looks more like a recolor-upgrade of the original than the next big thing. Nintendo has a history of doing this. From the release of the new Nintendo 3DS, which had minimal updates from the original 3DS, to the Nintendo OLED Switch, which compared to the Nintendo Switch, simply came with a more sleek look and bigger screen.

The biggest hope that consumers of the Nintendo Switch have is that this new console will come with new controllers, fixing the “controller drift” issue. Controller drift is when dust gets underneath the thumbstick and causes misinputs. Unfortunately, the Switch is currently falling behind most video game controllers on the market.

Rather than sliding the Joy-Con controller, the trailer for the Switch 2 shows a new snap and lock controller. Additionally, the right Joy-con infrared (IR) sensor — responsible for sensing how far away objects were using infrared light — was removed. On the original Nintendo Switch console, in videogames like “RingFit Adventure,” users could sense their heart rate. This feature was replaced by an optical sensor on the inside of the controller, allowing the new Joy-Cons to act like a computer mouse. A new blank square button with an unknown purpose and a new charging port at the bottom were also added to the console.

There were several weak points within the frame of the old system. One of the major concerns with the original Switch was the kickstand — this thin, flimsy rectangle was susceptible to snapping off with the slightest pressure. Fixed in the OLED model, the Switch 2 has the potential to have a similar issue as it reverts to the thin rectangle stand that the original Switch has. Additionally, the way the new Joy-cons “snap” and lock onto the console is a point of concern. The original model’s sliding Joy-cons featured grooves that would hold it in place on the console which are not present in the Nintendo Switch 2.

Prior to the official announcement, many voiced disappointment after a first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 mockup went online. Genki, a video game accessory company, leaked details about the console and controllers. Genki showcased this 3D-printed model at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to the public in the fourth quarter of 2024. In response to this breach of confidentiality, Nintendo has threatened Genki with legal action.

In the last 30 seconds of the teaser video, Nintendo announced a Nintendo Direct — a 30 to 60 minute showcase on new games, hardware and systems — set to take place on April 2, 2025. Gaming fans should look forward to some new games releasing near or at the same time as the Switch 2.

For the first time in 10 years, Nintendo is releasing a new Mario Kart game. Debuting on the Nintendo Switch with “Mario Kart 8 deluxe” on April 28, 2017, this new adaptation of this classic fan favorite game was shown off in the Switch 2 teaser trailer. 24 race lines were shown in the teaser, which hints to 24 player online races — in previous renditions of this game, only 12 players online races were possible.

Originally teased in 2024, “Pokémon Legends: Z-A” is a spin-off Pokemon game taking place in the Kalos region seen in “Pokémon XY.” This follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” draws comparisons to the Monster Hunter Franchise. However, “Z-A” mixes up the formula a bit. Rather than focusing on survival aspects, the main character is now a creator, specifically a city architect, tasked with building the famous Lumiose City. No further information has been released as of yet, but the game is hinted to arrive in stores in 2025.

“Metroid Prime 4 Beyond” was first teased in 2015 for the Wii U and then covered in a Nintendo Direct in 2017. Many fans were left wondering when this beloved title would be released, until Nintendo released a Nintendo Direct in June finally showcasing the game. It will be a first-person shooter game with some puzzle elements, where players such as Samsus are tasked with defeating the alien metroids.

With the drop of the Switch 2 and revamp of the classic Mario Kart franchise, Nintendo begins a new era of gaming. Consumers everywhere are excited to test out the new products this gaming franchise tycoon has to offer.





