Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Page of Pentacles

You’re great at learning from your failure and not making the same mistakes over again. But you need to work thinking critically enough and working harder to not have those mistakes happen in the first place.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Sun

Pisces, your positivity is contagious. But while your warmth and fun are appreciated, don’t be overly optimistic and miss the opportunity to be realistic occasionally.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Five of Pentacles

You’re recovering well from financial loss and bouncing back; but you’re not carrying a mindset that’s rooted in what you lack.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Four of Pentacles

Saving money is a smart investment in the long term. But you are making yourself suffer unnecessarily in the short term, so let yourself spend a little more for convenience this week.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Eight of Cups

Escapism is your strong suit; lots of people are envious of your ability to daydream. But aimlessly drifting through your days is not how you want to spend your life.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Six of Wands

Cancer, you’re going through a very successful period of your life — congrats! But don’t let other people’s idea of what success is influence yours.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Judgement

You’ve found your inner calling and you’re chasing it. But don’t let your inner critic trick you into thinking you can’t achieve what you want.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Tower

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Nine of Swords

Releasing worries through healthy methods is one of your stronger suits. But it takes more than a few deep breaths to really settle any deep seated fears you may have.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Well

Your nurturing energy helps keep those around you feel cared for; but take the time to pamper yourself or else you’ll burn out quickly.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Ten of Pentacles

Financial security is the name of the game for you, Sagittarius. But remember that there is a dark side to wealth and wealth is not what matters most.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The High Priestess

Don’t make yourself silent this week, Capricorn. Withdrawal is not your friend, so push yourself to reach out to your real friends this week.