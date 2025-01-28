Prep Time/Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Serving Size: Adjustable
If you’re looking for a way to make Groundhog’s Day into a slightly elevated Sunday this year, try out these easy-peasy decorated pancakes.
Prep: 15 minutes
Serving size: adjustable based on amount of pancakes desired; follow measurement instructions on the back of the pancake mix.
Ingredients:
- Pancake mix
- Chocolate chips
- Banana (optional)
- Marshmallows (optional)
- Any other creative toppings you want to add
Instructions:
Begin by making a “normal-sized” pancake. Fortunately and unfortunately, this is the only strict requirement in this recipe. From this point on, it is a choice of your own adventure.
To make the ears, I recommend creating a silver dollar sized pancake and cutting it in half. You can also swap halves of a banana slice for this step.
To make the chubby cheeks, use either two silver dollar sized pancakes or two banana slices.
To make the eyes, I recommend using two chocolate chips. You could also use raisins, nuts or candy.
To make the teeth, I recommend using two marshmallows. You could also use whipped cream or nuts.
At this point, be creative! You can use quarters of marshmallows for whites under the eyes, add a chocolate chip or raisin for a nose, or style whipped cream hairstyle.
Repeat for whatever amount of pancakes you want to eat or share, and enjoy your Groundhog’s Day!