If you’re looking for a way to make Groundhog’s Day into a slightly elevated Sunday this year, try out these easy-peasy decorated pancakes.

Prep: 15 minutes

Serving size: adjustable based on amount of pancakes desired; follow measurement instructions on the back of the pancake mix.

Ingredients:

Pancake mix

Chocolate chips

Banana (optional)

Marshmallows (optional)

Any other creative toppings you want to add

Instructions:

Begin by making a “normal-sized” pancake. Fortunately and unfortunately, this is the only strict requirement in this recipe. From this point on, it is a choice of your own adventure.

To make the ears, I recommend creating a silver dollar sized pancake and cutting it in half. You can also swap halves of a banana slice for this step.

To make the chubby cheeks, use either two silver dollar sized pancakes or two banana slices.

To make the eyes, I recommend using two chocolate chips. You could also use raisins, nuts or candy.

To make the teeth, I recommend using two marshmallows. You could also use whipped cream or nuts.

At this point, be creative! You can use quarters of marshmallows for whites under the eyes, add a chocolate chip or raisin for a nose, or style whipped cream hairstyle.

Repeat for whatever amount of pancakes you want to eat or share, and enjoy your Groundhog’s Day!