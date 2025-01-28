New Year’s resolutions are hard to keep. They usually never turn into a habit — here are the best ways to keep up with them.

Choose one realistic and precise goal:

When choosing New Year’s resolutions, it is important for people to set their sights on goals that are easy to stick to. By embarking on a resolution that truly motivates you, you are more likely to realistically achieve your New Years plans. For some people, it may be too time-consuming and hard to try to learn one new thing every day. Instead, these people should focus on little goals; keeping their sight on one commitment until it is fully achieved.

Turn your resolution into a habit:

If you give yourself enough time during the day to put your resolution to practice, the repetition of the action will lead to a habit. People who tend to give up early on their resolutions typically do not factor their goals into their day-to-day schedule. To succeed with plans such as going to the gym four times a week, stick to the same routine, at the same scheduled times, every week. By turning your plan into a habit, you will have successfully fulfilled your New Year’s resolution. Make sure to write down your progress in a journal or with an app, so you can make a habit out of checking your achievements off of a daily checklist.

Understand your resolution:

In order to fulfil your resolution you must first understand your “why” for choosing them. The gym is usually a very popular choice but saying that you want to go to the gym isn’t enough. Instead, try understanding your motivations — whether it be building muscle, staying fit and healthy or losing weight — to help you stay motivated.

Remembering to practice:

Remembering to practice your resolutions can be the most difficult part of keeping up with the commitment. The best way to reinforce your new habit is by having a physical reminder of the goal. This could be as simple as a post-it note with a motivational quote or a small object that you associate with your new goal. The easiest way to refamiliarize yourself with this goal is to set a reminder on your phone or use a memorable screensaver.

By following these simple steps, you will be one step closer to fulfilling your New Year’s resolutions.