This year, the Chinese New Year celebration falls on Jan. 29, 2025. Historically, each year falls under one of 12 zodiac animals. Rankings of the year fall based on the order of how animals placed in a legendary race judged by the Jade Emperor. Starting with the rat as the first zodiac and the pig as the last, 2025 is the year of the snake — the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac.

However, in Chinese zodiac tradition, having your zodiac sign as the honorary animal of the year is seen as bad luck due to the belief that one’s karmic energy conflicts with the god of age, Tai Sui. This “bad luck” year is known as one’s ben ming nian (本命年), however, all hope is not lost for snakes this year because there is a way to protect yourself from this karmic bad luck — the color red.

Seen as a powerful color in Chinese culture, wearing the color red as jewelry or as clothing can help guard one from attracting bad luck. The only caveat is that you must be gifted the red item in order to obtain true protection. Buying it for oneself will not guard you from misfortune. With all that in mind, let’s dive into the most and least luckiest zodiac signs for 2025 — the year of the snake.

Rank 1: Rooster (1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Roosters will have wonderful opportunities to showcase leadership skills and unique talents in the workplace this year. Expect promotions and easy collaboration with others. You’ll be able to overcome many challenges with ease. Roosters in love this year can also expect little quarrels and have good communication skills.

Rank 2: Horse (1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Your creativity and talent will shine brightly this year. Traveling and adventuring might be on your bucket list this year. Utilize your inspiration but don’t neglect others’ feelings about the situation. Keep in contact with your family to avoid isolation.

Rank 3: Ox (1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

For those born under the year of the Ox, efficiency and capability will be your highlighting skills. There will be good luck in investments and businesses. Do not rush your relationships, especially in the second half of the year.

Rank 4: Rat (1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

There will be great career opportunities and salary increases. Utilize the beginning of the year to showcase your skills. Act quickly and do not hesitate with opportunities. Start considering long-term financial plans. Single rats should choose their relationships carefully. For people with partners, 2025 will test your relationship, so continue to take care of each other and communicate. Pay attention to mental health.

Rank 5: Sheep (1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

If you’ve felt like advancements in life have been stagnant, 2025 can be a turning point for sheep. Continue improving yourself and push forward. Take good care of your valuable items and do not give out loans to others too willingly. Additionally, do not date shallowly and focus on someone’s character instead. Be careful when going out.

Rank 6: Rabbit (1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

You will gain recognition from your superiors and maintain good relationships with your coworkers. Smooth careers will also bring in good income but take care of yourself. Single rabbits could meet an attractive person and successfully start a relationship. Rabbits in love will have smooth sailing in their relationships.

Rank 7: Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1994, 2018)

You may find helpful people popping up and conflicts with co-workers will blow over quickly. Try new projects and hobbies this year and make sure to maintain good communication with people in your life. However, don’t neglect your jobs because there could be financial troubles this year. Single dogs may find great opportunities to meet others, but married dogs should focus on their partner.

Rank 8: Monkey (1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Career performance will skyrocket for you and you will overcome obstacles with ease, but don’t go against your ethics. Maintain a good relationship with your superiors and be on good behavior. If you’ve recently broken up with an ex-partner, there is a possibility that you two could get back together. Married monkeys should focus more on their partner and families.

Rank 9: Dragon (1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Listen to the older members of your community to help guide you this year. Maintain modesty and enjoy financial stability through cultivating good financial habits. Be wary of those you do not know very well and do not try to upset others. Don’t forget to take care of your physical health.

Rank 10: Tiger (1974, 1086, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tigers may feel a little tired and busy. Hard work will reap rewards though. Do not spend too much money and work hard to balance your financial situations. Maintain a good image, keep a good temper, and do not rush too quickly into projects and relationships.

Rank 11: Pig (1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Take care of yourself because this year may be very stressful for you. Workloads from school or jobs can feel more difficult to deal with. Improve your skills and knowledge related to school and/or work and respect others in your environment. Control your spending as much as possible and be aware of theft this year.

Rank 12: Snake (1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

This year will not be good for snakes so take this time to rest and ease the storm. Things may feel intense and stressful, so ask for help actively. Additionally, protect yourself and keep a proper distance from suspicious situations. Pay attention to your health as well.