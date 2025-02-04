In his first week, President Trump signed dozens of executive orders addressing immigration, including cutting off federal funding for sanctuary cities, ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, shutting down an app used by asylum seekers to apply for entry into the United States and sending 1,500 additional troops to the southern border.

California has been outspoken about leading the resistance against President Trump, particularly in immigration. Gov. Newsom called a special legislative session in Nov. 2024 and vowed to “defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law.”

However, shortly after Trump took office, a memo from the Department of Justice — instructing state and local officials to comply with the administration’s immigration directives — was sent to public officials, raising questions about how successfully California can resist Trump’s intimidation tactics.

Several local governments, like that of Los Angeles County, are resisting Trump’s immigration orders by remaining steadfast in their commitment to continue being “sanctuary cities” and complying with California’s Senate Bill 54 (S.B. 54) — a state law that prevents state and local resources from being used to help federal immigration enforcement and protects certain sensitive areas like schools, hospitals, courthouses and places of worship.

In a vote of 4-0, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors passed a measure on Jan. 28 to promote inclusion and support immigrants by launching a website to help undocumented residents “access legal resources” and filing a review of how agencies collect data on immigrants. This action sharply contrasts with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who has openly criticized S.B. 54 and said that he “would cooperate” with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if they were to conduct mass deportation efforts in the county.

This is a highly concerning statement for the Riverside community since it is estimated there are 132,000 undocumented immigrants in the area, 86 percent of which migrated from Mexico and Central America. However, Sheriff Bianco’s opposition to the state’s sanctuary law is unlikely to affect campuses like the University of California, Riverside (UCR), which has its own policies and procedures to physically protect undocumented and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students from immigration enforcement.

Currently, campus police are barred from contacting ICE or sharing personal information about an individual for immigration enforcement purposes. Federal immigration enforcement officers cannot access certain areas like residence halls and facility buildings without a judicial warrant, and staff and faculty do not need to immediately comply in most cases. Additionally, if an officer were to engage in immigration enforcement, the campus chancellor would be immediately notified.

Despite these protective steps, more actions should be taken to make undocumented and DACA students feel safer. Additional security protections, such as increased campus police patrols near residence halls and facility buildings, would provide another level of safety. Updated training about immigration threats and enforcement should be required for faculty and staff so they are prepared for any possible scenario and understand the rights of students and campus policies.

From a young age, undocumented and mixed-status students — or those with family members of different citizenship statuses — experience high levels of anxiety and fear about their families being ripped apart. Known as “undocumented anxiety syndrome,” fear of family separation due to deportation or increased anti-immigrant sentiment significantly impacts undocumented and mixed-status students’ mental health, hindering their psychosocial outcomes and academic performance.

Thus, the most pervasive effects of Trump’s immigration policies will be the mental and emotional toll on vulnerable students. As a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) with 58 percent first-generation undergraduate students, UCR students will be threatened by President Trump’s agenda. The negative impact of Trump’s policies could be felt heavily in this campus community if UC and UCR do not provide students with adequate supportive programs and resources.

UCR’s Undocumented Student Programs already provide key services to these students,

such as legal advice, information about their rights and peer support groups. However, more accessible, culturally appropriate mental health services through The Well and the Undocumented Student Programs by counselors who know and understand immigration-related trauma may be needed to address the specific concerns, anxieties and fears of undocumented and mixed-status students, given President Trump’s hateful rhetoric and actions.

For now, President Michael V. Drake is the only UC administrator who has publicly

responded to students’ worries. In his statement, he acknowledged the “fear and uncertainty” among undocumented and mixed-status students by saying, “We don’t know all yet that lies ahead, but we remain steadfast in our values, our mission, and our commitment to caring for and supporting our entire UC community.”

UC and UCR may be trying to keep a low profile to avoid becoming targets for the new administration. Still, it is disappointing that the UC system and UCR Chancellor Kim A. Wilcox haven’t more forcefully acknowledged students’ concerns or announced what the university will do to better support vulnerable student body members.

Despite establishing some services, it’s important to note that UC has also failed undocumented students before. Last year, the UC Regents did not pass Policy 4407, the “Opportunity for All” plan, allowing undocumented students to work legally on all UC campuses. After postponing the decision twice, the Regents bowed to political pressure in a presidential election year. Given the recent election results, it is improbable that Policy 4407 will be reintroduced — let alone passed. The inability to work on UC campuses and fear of Trump’s hardline immigration policies are added barriers undocumented students must now manage.

As Trump’s policies stoke xenophobia, UCR’s community must rally together to protect and support all members of its student body. After all, UCR’s standing and advancement as the number one university in the nation for social mobility is built on low-income students who strive to advance themselves and their families economically.

UCR, now is the time to stand up and fight for this campus community.