On Jan. 6, 2021, the United States (U.S.) Capitol was stormed by a violent mob, many of whom were affiliated with far-right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. Their goal was to overturn the 2020 presidential election results by force, fueled by misinformation and inflammatory expression from then-President Donald J. Trump.

Despite the severity of the attack, which resulted in extensive property damage and many law enforcement officers’ injuries and deaths, President Trump decided to issue sweeping pardons for over 1,500+ of these perpetrators. The pardons granted to the Jan. 6 attackers reflect a dangerous precedent that reinforces racial disparities in the justice system, undermines accountability and signals deeper political and racial divides in the U.S. — especially ironic on a day to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., a man who fought tirelessly for racial equality.

This decision is not an isolated event. It is part of a broader historical pattern in which white nationalist violence has been excused or ignored by those in power. By pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, Trump demonstrated that political violence is permissible as long as it is carried out by his supporters.

These pardons cleared the rioters’ entire criminal records, deepening existing racial and political divides and echoing America’s long struggle with white supremacy and democracy. The election showed how deep political divisions, fueled by tribalism and an “othering” mentality, led to extreme actions like the Jan. 6 insurrection to hold onto power. It shows how these divides are being used to justify violence and erode democratic values.

The lenient treatment of Jan. 6 rioters stands in stark contrast to the aggressive crackdown on racial justice protesters in 2020. During the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests following the unjust murder of George Floyd, demonstrators were met with militarized police, mass arrests and excessive force. Many peaceful protesters who were showing support endured tear gas, rubber bullets and violent crackdowns.

By comparison, Capitol rioters engaged in overt acts of violence, caused 2.9 million worth of damage, chanted threats to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, beat Capitol security with various weapons and forced both chambers of Congress to go on lockdown. Many of the rioters were escorted out calmly after the ordeal and were even allowed to leave without immediate arrests despite injuring a majority of Capitol security.

Although some argue the attack was purely political, rioters carried white supremacist

symbols including Confederate flags and anti-Semitic slogans and sought to overturn an election largely decided by Black and minority voters in swing states. Political violence in the U.S. is often intertwined with racial oppression. From the Wilmington coup of 1898 to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, white supremacists used violence to suppress positive progress. Both of these events were violent and racially charged with white supremacists targeting and attacking prosperous Black communities. The U.S. has a long history of white-led efforts to undermine democratic progress and Jan. 6 fits this pattern of racially-charged violence.

Now, with Trump’s pardons, every remaining consequence for these insurrectionists has been erased. This glaring difference reflects a historical bias in American law enforcement where predominantly white, right-wing extremists receive leniency within the criminal justice system, and Black and minority-led movements are met with disproportionate force.

By pardoning Jan. 6 attackers, Trump has consistently condoned political violence, especially when perpetrated by his supporters. Presidential pardons are typically used for “clemency, encompassing not only pardons of individuals but several other forms of relief from criminal punishment as well.”

Federal crimes are forgiven, and the punishment for those crimes essentially makes them free people — restoring their franchisement and other civil liberties. However, presidential pardons are typically reserved for cases of wrongful conviction or excessive sentencing, not for domestic terrorism. Trump’s pardons cleared these terrorists’ entire record some of which include rape and domestic violence.

This action emboldens extremist groups and further erodes trust in the justice system.

However, the Supreme Court of the U.S. (SCOTUS) has already ruled in the case Trump v. United States (2020) that political violence influenced by a president is allowed as long as it is called an “Official Act,” referring to the president’s day-to-day actions like making or directing agencies. This essentially means that Trump can continue this egregious and horrific behavior.

President Trump has a record of minimizing and excusing white nationalist violence. A clear example is the 2017 Charlottesville rally where white supremacists marched with Nazi symbols and clashed violently with counter-protesters. Despite the deadly outcome, Trump famously responded by saying there were “very fine people on both sides.” By comparing the violent acts of white supremacists with innocent members of a community of color, Trump blatantly showed that he tolerates white supremacy and racial violence.

His pardons for the Jan. 6 attackers follow the same pattern of enabling white nationalist violence. Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cabinet member — and X CEO — Elon Musk, openly made a Heil-Hitler salute gesture twice at a Trump rally. While his apologists claim it wasn’t, they refuse to repeat the gesture. Trump’s non-reaction to this incident shows a broader disregard for the integrity of democratic principles, like the commitment to upholding the rule of law, equality and social responsibility. This signals an alarming trend where figures like Musk feel emboldened to make such gestures without consequence.

Misinformation, racial resentment and political polarization have only intensified modern extremism. Far-right groups continue to thrive under the illusion that they are defending America. With Trump still in office for the next four years, future attacks on democracy become increasingly likely.

This is concerning because it will erode the very institutions and freedoms that allow for accountability, fairness and representation in government, leaving the country vulnerable to authoritarianism. What’s even scarier is the apparent desensitization or apathy of many Americans as they become accustomed to these threats and normalize Trump’s erosion of democratic norms — making it harder to recognize the long-term damage that is being done.

Trump’s pardons reinforce racial disparities in the justice system, weaken accountability for political violence and deepen the nation’s divides. The insurrection was not just a political event; it was a manifestation of America’s ongoing struggle with white supremacy.

To prevent history from repeating itself, Americans desperately need to confront this framework. Americans can start with demanding accountability, continuing the fight for racial justice through protests, boycotting places not complying with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s framework of non-violent civil disobedience. Without meaningful consequences for insurrectionists, the threat to democracy will only worsen.