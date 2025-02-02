Compiled by: Cecile Diroll, Opinions Editor & Spandana Janapati, Asst. Opinions Editor

Since his inauguration in Jan. 2025, President Donald Trump has signed 37 executive orders, many within his first week, focusing on immigration, healthcare, education and environmental policy. One order halted gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, while another required the federal government to recognize only male and female genders on official documents. Immigration policies have also shifted, including an order redefining birthright citizenship and another banning the “catch-and-release” process, which previously allowed some migrants to stay in the United States (U.S.) while awaiting court proceedings.

Trump has also eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in federal agencies, and has withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement once again. Some states have already taken actions to protect their citizens and combat Trump’s onslaught of executive orders.

To understand how these policies are being received, The Highlander conducted a poll asking UCR students and community members to describe the Trump Administration and its executive orders in five words. Responses were collected anonymously, allowing participants to express their opinions freely. The results provide insight into how people feel about the Trump Administration’s actions so far.

By the numbers:

37 executive orders were signed by President Trump within his first week in office, 10 of which were related to immigration policy

78 executive orders approved by former President Joe Biden were rescinded by Trump on his first day, including those related to environmental protections and healthcare costs.

123 lawsuits were filed by the state of California against the President Trump’s first term

45 percent of Americans said they approve of Trump’s first round of executive orders, dropping from 47 percent

22 states have already taken action to sue Trump’s changes on birthright citizenship.