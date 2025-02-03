It’s safe to say this exercise didn’t go so well the first time I tried it. However, I will not be deterred. I’m calling my shot again and this Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) will beat the Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) and crown themselves Super Bowl LIX (59) Champions.

These teams met in Super Bowl LVII (57) two seasons ago. In what would be dubbed the “Kelce Bowl,” the Chiefs outlasted the Eagles 38-35 in a high scoring affair.

Last season, the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls by beating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22 in overtime. Meanwhile, the Eagles were thrashed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 in the wild card round.

The Eagles offense had grown stagnant and predictable. The rest of the league started catching up, so the Eagles made big changes in the offseason.

First, they brought in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to add more motion and dynamism to the offensive schemes. Then, the Eagles signed running back Saquon Barkley from their division-rivals, the New York Giants.

By handing Moore weapons like wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith and giving Barkley a high-end offensive line to run behind, the Eagles offense has taken off this season.

They scored 55 points against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Conference Championship, running up the score with big plays and short drives.

While being one of the league’s best, the Chiefs defense has struggled against teams that can push the ball downfield. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to play aggressively. He’s willing to blitz his linebackers and nickelbacks at every opportunity. This creates negative plays, but it also leaves them vulnerable over the top.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a lovely deep ball and he has one of the better offensive lines in front of him. They’ll give him the time to find Brown and Smith down the field.

If the Chiefs defense looks to play safer against Brown and Smith, Hurts can hand the ball off to Barkely, the best running back in the entire league. Barkley’s rare combination of speed and power makes him a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball.

They’re the NFL’s most explosive team, but they can also pick up the tough yards when necessary. By utilizing the “brotherly shove,” also known as the “tush push,” the Eagles bully their opponents in short-yardage situations.

While the Chiefs have the ultimate trump card in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles defense is more than capable of revealing the magician’s secrets.

It starts with their loaded front seven. All-Pro linebacker Zach Baun leads a unit that gave up the least amount of yards and points in the NFL, despite playing in the super competitive NFC.

They lost linebacker Nakobe Dean, the heart and soul of the team, to a torn patella in the wild card round, but linebacker Oren Burks has stepped up in Dean’s absence.

On the defensive line, the Eagles trio of defensive tackles Jalen Carter, Milton Williams and Jordan Davis dominate the interior. Along the edge, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio rotates an elite group of speed rushers that features the likes of Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, and the returning Brandon Graham.

Mahomes will be under pressure all night as the Eagles secondary will look to take advantage. The Eagles still have veteran cornerback Darius Slay Jr., but rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean have been elite in their own right.

Too much pressure is going to fall on Mahomes and no amount of NFL scriptwriting will be able to save the Chiefs. The Eagles will win Super Bowl LIX 30-24 as the Chiefs fall painstakingly short of becoming the NFL’s first three-peat champions.

Saquon Barkley will win Super Bowl MVP thanks to a highlight reel 50-yard touchdown run. The perfect ending to a historic season for the Eagles running back.