Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Four of Pentacles

Stock up on some snacks to get you through those midterms. Saving money is great, but sometimes splurging on a little treat can get you through.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The World

Travel is your best friend, Pisces. That doesn’t mean to another country or state — you can rejuvenate by stay-cationing wherever you are.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Six of Swords

Don’t let those assignments and responsibilities pile up now that crunch time is upon us. Take it one item at a time on the to-do list and avoid multitasking.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Six of Cups

Remembering how easy your life was in high school will not help you pass your next chemistry test, Taurus. Stop reminiscing and get your butt to the library.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Lovers

We all love love, but right now, school should be your first priority. Keep up your relationship through kind gestures, but nothing that takes up too much of your precious study time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Queen of Pentacles

Your room is not the best place to study at the moment. Keep yourself out of family or roommate drama this week, and stick to campus study spots.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Five of Pentacles

Staying isolated this week will just cause you to spiral and feed your anxieties. Find a friend to study with to keep you motivated and on track.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Knight of Pentacles

Avoiding your to-do list won’t make it go away, Virgo. The sooner you start, the better you’ll feel in the short and long term.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Moon

Let yourself have a little (or big) cry sesh this week. Release those negative emotions you’ve been bottling up and get on with it.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Queen of Swords

Don’t listen to your friend who tells you that you can lock in later — the time is, and has been, now. Tell your bestie that the movie night can wait.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Seven of Cups

Take your studying one test at a time, Sagittarius, and don’t let it overwhelm you. Wishful thinking will not pay off in the lecture hall while you’re filling out your scantron.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Justice

Hold yourself accountable this week so you can get what you need to get done, done. Tell the truth — you need to study more for that one class. Don’t lie to yourself.