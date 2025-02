Prep Time: 15 minutes

Serving size: One

Ingredients:

1/2 cup oats

1 tbsp of chia seeds

1/4 cup of yogurt

1/2 cup milk

Whatever toppings you’d like (fruit, nut butters, etc.)

Instructions:

First mix your oats and chia seeds.

Then incorporate your yogurt.

Finally stir in the milk.

Add in your toppings of choice. My personal recommendation is peanut butter, strawberries, coconut powder and jelly.

Let sit overnight in the fridge and enjoy!