Riverside is home to countless creative individuals with a passion for music. Bands play at venues like Birdcage Comic Cafe or Back To The Grind. If asked about local influences, many bands would undoubtedly point to The Bellrays as a backbone of the scene.

The Bellrays were founded by University of California, Riverside (UCR) alumni and married couple Lisa Kekaula and Bob Vennum in 1990. Both of them received a bachelor’s degree in English from UCR.

When Bob first locked eyes with her, Lisa worked at Bull ‘n’ Mouth (now the Getaway Cafe). Bob describes the encounter as “love at first sight.” Bob started going to Bull ‘n’ Mouth more frequently to see her. One day, the owner offered Bob a job as a busboy. Bob happily accepted the job and began working with Lisa. They immediately hit it off as they shared a burning passion for music.

Bob had a band called The Rose Thorns that he played with. Soon enough, Bob offered Lisa to sing for his band after hearing she participated in the UCR jazz band. After playing with each other for some time, they decided to change the band’s name to “The Bellrays.” Lisa and Bob clicked musically as her striking singing voice had the power to elevate Bob’s godly guitar riffs.

The band would play legendary Riverside venues that aren’t here anymore, like Spanky’s and The Go-Go Club. Bob and Lisa weren’t concerned with becoming the biggest band in the world. The loving couple wanted to play music and feel the rhythm in their hearts. They express, “We always put music first, along with our desire to make the best possible record.”

This past summer, The Bellrays toured all of North America with the help of punk legends, Social Distortion. Their North American this summer was far from their first rodeo. The Bellrays have been an opening act for landmark bands like The White Stripes and Pixies. They closed the North American leg of their tour with Social Distortion on New Year’s Eve at Riverside’s Municipal Auditorium. The rock ‘n’ roll duo praises the Riverside Municipal Auditorium: “The acoustics in the venue are beyond belief and compete with some of the greatest concert spots in the country.” In the spring, the tour will resume and take place throughout Germany.

The Bellrays have a new record, called “Heavy Steady Go!” featuring their classic multi-genre sound that is generally associated with the band. The record is the first new major album published under their very own Sweet Gee Records. Bob and Lisa were encouraged by their manager to open their record label. Luckily, they held 100 percent ownership of every song they ever recorded. Shortly after starting the label in February of 2024, they released a self-titled album with some of their first songs.

Looking at their new record, there’s a song for every type of music fan. “Heavy, Steady, Go!” is locked and loaded with twelve head-banging tracks to make work commutes feel like a rock show. The “California” track is a love letter to the Golden State that has served as the duo’s home since the beginning of the band’s journey. The Californian melodic thank-you note opens with a psychedelic pop guitar riff that allows Lisa’s vocals to soar like a California breeze. The guitar riff came from an old demo they saved because they knew it would serve a purpose one day.

“California” is a fantastic tune perfect for riding on a motorbike down Route 66. “I Fall Down” kicks off the new album with a silent but deadly boom! The track is a spectacular showcase of Lisa’s vocal range and Bob’s Hendrix-level guitar skills. Lyrics on the song were written to inspire listeners to overcome obstacles.

The Bellrays live by their signature musical mantra: “Blues is the teacher. Punk is the Preacher. It’s all about emotion and energy. Experience and raw talent, spirit, and intellect. Exciting things happen when these things collide.”

Fans new and old can catch The Bellrays in Mission Groove at the concert lounge in Romano’s Chicago Pizzeria (located at 285 Alessandro Blvd, Riverside, CA 92508) on Saturday, Feb. 8 2025.