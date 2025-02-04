With the exception of 2022’s “Anyone But You,” rom-coms have largely been relegated to being part of the streaming experience. While there’s still an audience for them today, the romantic comedies that were so popular in the 2000s have definitely changed in structure. Occasionally, the same stars who made these films their bread and butter during their heyday will take another swing at bringing them back.

In “You’re Cordially Invited,” Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell undoubtedly miss the mark. On the surface, the premise seems promising enough. A venue accidentally double-books two weddings on the same weekend. Then further misunderstandings lead to wacky hijinks and hilarious consequences.

The film starts out promisingly introducing Jim (Will Ferrell) a widower facing the prospect of his only child getting married. His relationship with his daughter Jenni (Geraldine Vishwanathan) is goofy and sincere in an endearing way. Elsewhere, Witherspoon is in fine form as Margot, executing the Type-A, upper middle class blonde woman she’s perfected her entire career. She vows to give her sister, played by Meredith Hagner, the perfect wedding at all costs – even as Jim and Jenni’s presence complicates that plan.

After a slightly contrived setup, the film falls apart pretty quickly. Perhaps the antics would be more enjoyable if they weren’t portrayed by the most insufferable ensemble of characters. Jim is the worst offender, as he is an overgrown manchild. He can’t get over his rivalry with a woman he met two days prior in order to properly focus on his daughter’s wedding ceremony.

There’s so much meanness and petty jealousy that it’s hard to root for any of these characters to have a happy ending. Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are talented enough to rise above the mediocre script and show off their comedic skills, even as their characters repeatedly make horrendous choices. Watching the two face-off as they fight to protect their respective family members’ weddings is enjoyable.

But the rest of the supporting cast definitely suffers. Geraldine Vishwanathan showed promise in last year’s “Drive-Away Dolls” but her attempts at comedy here fall flat. It isn’t fully her fault, though– the filmmakers make the gag-inducing choice to add incestuous undertones in her relationship with her father – and few actors can overcome that.

There is no charm, no wit and no joy to be found anywhere within this film. All of its attempts to make its audience laugh fall flat as they drag on almost every comedic beat for too long. The film is so obsessed with the characters committing mean, petty stunts against each other that they forget to actually establish a romantic connection between the two protagonists. In this way, the film fails to meet the standards of a classic rom-com.

Realizing their mistake at the end of the film, the filmmakers attempt to compensate with a goofy montage, but it isn’t enough to hide how little chemistry or connection Witherspoon and Ferrell had throughout the entire film.

After watching this film, a sense of frustration arises knowing how much the rom-com genre has stagnated. Reese Witherspoon’s spunk and girlish charm was a delight in “Legally Blonde,” but that film was released over twenty years ago now, and no one appears to have stepped in to take her crown.

A romantic comedy may be lightweight in comparison to an action franchise or a serious Oscar-minded drama, but it’s a perfect opportunity for an actor to show off their charisma and star presence – actors can flaunt the qualities that elevate them into a movie star. A message to Hollywood is this: fresh talent in a well-written rom-com wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. Until then, older romantic comedies are the way to go.

Verdict: “You’re Cordially Invited” is a humorless romance-less attempt at a rom-com with the worst ensemble in the world who spend two hours on screen behaving horrendously.





