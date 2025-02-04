In retrospect: ‘Dear Basketball’ – A poetic farewell

Five years ago, the world mourned a tragic loss with the deaths of Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other individuals when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas. Reflecting on this emotional anniversary, the Academy Award-winning animation, “Dear Basketball,” is a fitting tribute to Bryant’s legacy.

Released in 2017, “Dear Basketball” is narrated by Kobe Bryant, animated by Glen Keane and features composition by John Williams. The short film is based on Kobe’s heartfelt letter released by The Players’ Tribune, in which he announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA). In his story, Kobe recounts his journey from a young boy shooting socks in a trash can to becoming a basketball champion.

The film opens with the shot clock winding down, and viewers see Kobe soaring down the lane for a dunk. From there, he begins narrating his poem, his voice filled with sincerity and nostalgia. His words, delivered with raw authenticity, allow the audience to feel the depth of his emotions. Every frame shows a brief but beautiful moment in Bryant’s career, from his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors to winning his fifth NBA finals in 2010, and even his tragic Achilles injury in 2013 while playing against the Golden State Warriors.

Known for his work on “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast,” Keane’s stunning hand-drawn animation, paired with John Williams’ masterful score, elevates the film’s emotional impact and brings it to life. The fluid and expressive pencil strokes bring Kobe’s biggest moments to life with breathtaking beauty. Keane’s minimalist approach ensures that every frame resonates with the audience, letting the visuals and narration tell the story with powerful simplicity.

Williams’ score enhances the film’s warmth and nostalgia, perfectly complementing Bryant’s words and Keane’s artistry. The music swells at key moments, mirroring the highs and lows of Bryant’s career such his time with the Redeem Team in the 2008 Summer Olympics, and even his childhood memories. Thanks to all that, he was able to make “Dear Basketball” a deeply moving experience for basketball fans and film fans alike.

At under six minutes, “Dear Basketball” is more than just an animated short. It is a love letter to the sport, a farewell from a legend and a profound story. Basketball fans and general audiences will both enjoy watching it, as it is also a story about passion, dedication and sacrifice. Bryant also reminds audiences that having goals can shape a life in unexpected ways – and the legacy of his story emphasizes the importance of gratitude, even when a life is cut short. Five years later, this short remains as one of the best and poignant tributes to a legend of the game and his legacy. It is also a reminder that his competitive spirit will never be forgotten.



