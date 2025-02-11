Compiled by: Cecile Diroll, Opinions Editor & Spandana Janapati, Asst. Opinions Editor

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is one of the most talked-about holidays of the year. Despite being the month of love, February can be filled with miscommunication and mixed emotions.

Everyone has different expectations for their Valentine’s Day. While some may have fun-filled Galentines or romantic dates, others might spend the entire month dreading the arrival of this celebration and sighing with relief when it passes.

This February, the Highlander decided to speak with the University of California, Riverside (UCR) students about their expectations for Valentine’s Day and what this celebration should truly entail.

Question 1: Who should be expected to plan and pay for Valentine’s Day?

August Warmerdam, Education, Second year (she/her)

“The man. I kinda like the idea of switching off each year because not everyone is dating a man but I think if you’re dating a man, the man should pay.”

Alfred Ohanyan, Economics, Third year (he/him)

“In my opinion, I think the man would pay but it depends on the type of relationship. In my relationship, I’m the one [who pays].”

Jennifer Ibarra, Education and Liberal Studies, Fourth year (she/her)

“In my relationship, me and my boyfriend kind of split it, but he does more of the planning. If there’s ever a time to pay or do anything special for him, I will always do that.”

Question 2: Should Valentine’s Day be more inclusive and recognize friendship and self-love?

Neenah Sy, Biology, Fourth year (she/her)

“I think it already is [recognizing friendship and self-love]. I think it depends on the person and how they choose to celebrate it. I do celebrate Valentine’s Day with my friends and we do a Galentine’s so I think it’s just up to the individual.”

Rishitha Krishnakumar, Biochemistry and Neuroscience, Third year (she/her)

“I think it could be both [about romantic and self-love]. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. It’s really based on how you choose to go about it. I think Valentine’s Day is a day of love. So whether you love your boyfriend or your significant other, your friends or you love your parents, it really is a day to show love — which should be everyday.”

Waha Suhir, Pre-Business, First year (she/her)

“Yes, Valentine’s Day can and should be more inclusive because I feel like at this point it’s just a day to celebrate love in general as opposed to celebrating couples or love between romantic partners. It’s always nice to show your love to those you care about such as yourself and your friends. I feel like it’s a good reminder to … not be so materialistic [about] expressing your love, but knowing that you can express your love in many different ways … and to many different individuals, including yourself.”

Question 3: What’s your ideal way to spend Valentine’s Day?

Leila Haidar, Biology, Third year (she/her)

“My ideal way of spending Valentine’s Day is spending it with my best friend because it’s her birthday on Valentine’s Day. I think she is the embodiment of love so every Valentine’s Day, whether I’m single or with someone, it’s her day.”

Lissette Castro Merida, Latin American Studies and Education, Fourth year (she/her)

“Honestly, I love sunsets so anywhere that has a sunset is my ideal Valentine’s Day. So if that day has a beautiful sunset I would want to celebrate at the beach, even though I don’t like beaches. I only go for the view. Just a nice view and a picnic, with flowers, and the little question asking to be my Valentine. I mean I would like the question to be asked before but if it happens that would be nice. And definitely some good food because I’m a foodie.”

David Campos, Math, Fourth year (he/him)

“My ideal Valentine’s Day is to stay inside and not talk to anyone.”