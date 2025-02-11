Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Eight of Wands

Think about how deep your love is, Aquarius. You like to move at a fast pace in all aspects of your life, but make sure that you’re not moving so fast that you miss what’s right in front of you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Well

Your emotions are as dry as the Sahara Desert. You need to focus on connecting to the loved ones around you, because if you don’t reciprocate their energy, one day they’ll stop giving it to you.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Three of Pentacles

You don’t have to go through this life alone, Aries. Let the people in your life who care about you love you to the fullest extent that they are willing to give.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Ace of Pentacles

You clearly missed a wonderful opportunity. Your lack of foresight and chillness about the matter has seriously cost you, so do everything you can to get them back.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Three of Wands

You’re playing it small, Gemini. The person you’re after is looking for a grand show of affection, so don’t disappoint them.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The Emperor

You’re taking on too dominant of a role in your relationship. Sit back and see what side your partner will show you if you aren’t the one always reaching out first.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Eight of Pentacles

You have mastered how to show affection in every love language, Leo. Use your skills and really woo who you want this Valentine’s Day.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Artist

Be creative in how you express love this holiday. Don’t be confined to only expressing romantic love; make sure you’re showing love platonically, too.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Strength

It takes courage and strength to show your emotions. I know it might be scary, but people will appreciate you sharing what you feel.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Devil

Scorpio, don’t get too attached to your specific idea of what you think this Valentine’s Day “should” look like. All that matters is spending time with the one you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Six of Wands

Don’t let your ego get in the way of your romantic relationships. It’s awesome that you are filled with self confidence and want to be recognized publicly, but make sure you’re lifting up your loved one, too.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Five of Swords

Ask yourself if winning this fight or maintaining a healthy relationship is more worth it to you. If it’s the first, maybe re-evaluate. And if it’s the second, focus on making amends and letting go of resentment.