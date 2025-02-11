Prep time: 5-24 hours

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Serving Size: Yields 2

Ingredients:

2 cups of cranberry juice

Juice of three limes

1 can of poppi lemon lime flavor

¼ cup of sugar

1 drop of red food coloring

6 raspberries

Materials:

Heart-shaped (or regular) ice cube trays

Shaker cup

Toothpicks

Cute cocktail glasses (with a bow on it for some flare)

Instructions:

The night before preparing this mocktail, fill a heart-shaped ice cube tray with one cup of cranberry juice and freeze for at least five hours (freezing overnight is best).

Before making the cocktail, prepare your glasses. Combine sugar with one drop of red food coloring to create a pink-colored sugar. Rub the rim of each glass with a lime wedge and then dip each glass into the pink sugar. Place glasses in the freezer to chill while you prepare the mocktail.

In a shaker cup filled with ice cubes, shake cranberry juice and lime juice.

Place heart shaped ice cubes in cocktail glasses and pour shaken cocktails into the glasses, leaving room for the poppi. Pour poppi onto the top of the mocktail.

Place three raspberries onto one toothpick and place onto the rim of the cocktail glass. Repeat this for each mocktail.

Serve immediately and enjoy this delicious Galentine’s Day staple!