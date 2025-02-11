Speaking from experience, being in a long-distance romantic relationship is difficult solely because of being so far away from someone you love. Now, that does not make the relationship worth any less, but I would also be lying if I wrote that it’s a walk in the park. I understand that it’s especially rough with Valentine’s Day right around the corner and being miles away from your valentine. It’s not fun to experience FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) from other couples even though you’re part of a couple yourself. However, here are ways to put in some time and effort in making the most out of Valentine’s Day with your long-distance lover!

Write a love letter

Prove chivalry isn’t dead by sending them a good old-fashioned letter for them to find in their mailbox when the fated day comes! It’s a sweet gesture and an especially nice surprise to add to their special day. Get as creative as you want! There are plenty of designs to pick and choose from on Pinterest and TikTok to inspire you to make your letter, such as pop-up cards and creative ways to add pictures to your letter. Or keep it simple and just write your heart out on a piece of binder paper. As a person that lacks creativity, I opt for the latter, and there is no shame in doing so! You don’t need any grand gestures to show your love — a letter from the heart is more than enough to get the message across, and I’m sure your partner will feel that way, too. Additionally, it would be fun to add some bonus items alongside the letter, such as pictures, a list of songs that remind you of them, a poem, a story or a drawing!

Send them a gift

Doordash can very well become your best friend this Valentine’s season. You can get almost anything you want delivered these days — from flowers to food! Try surprising your partner with a gift showing up right at their doorstep after a busy day of work or school. My dad sends my mom Edible Arrangements to her at work and, although I always tease them, I will admit, it is quite a sweet gesture. Last Valentine’s Day, I was sent chocolate-covered strawberries to my dorm, and it felt nice to receive such a romantic gift. However, if the typical Valentine’s Day sweets aren’t your partner’s cup of tea, I’m sure they would appreciate a meal of their favorite food or something they’ve been craving lately to satiate their hunger instead. Even if you’re not able to give your partner a gift in person or take them out to a nice restaurant, you can still treat them if gift giving is your love language.

Play video games

Nerdy couples out there, this one’s for you! Co-op games such as Stardew Valley, Minecraft, and Overcooked are some great games you can play online with your significant other! Be warned that Overcooked might have you both frustrated — but that’s fine as long as it’s all in good fun. If you’re looking for something more competitive, queue up as a duo in Valorant or double up on Teamfight Tactics with their new set! There are so many online games to choose from, and I’m sure you can find one that both you and your partner will enjoy. Additionally, something that I enjoy is screen-sharing a game while the other watches. Even if you and your partner are not the type to play video games, sending them a simple Gamepigeon game on your phone is a cute and fun way to show that you’re thinking about them throughout the day even if you’re not with them physically.

Watch something

There is so much out there to watch. There is no doubt that you and your partner can find that one piece of media to get you both hooked and want to binge watch it together while ignoring all other responsibilities — you just have to go out and find it! YouTube is a good place to start, as it’s free, and relatively easy to screen-share and watch at the click of a button. However, if you would much rather watch a movie or show, the Google Chrome Teleparty extension is helpful for being able to pause and play Netflix at the same time. However, it is a bit glitchy at times, and sometimes you’re better off just trying to perfectly time pressing play together.

Although these are all great ideas of what you can do with your long-distance lover this Valentine’s season, there is nothing more important than simply spending quality time with them. You may have all of these ideas of how you want the day to go, but sometimes, all you and your partner really need is to spend time talking together on the phone. Always remember to communicate, be honest and don’t let the long distance ruin your Valentine’s Day. The distance is nothing compared to all of your love.