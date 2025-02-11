Founded in 1997 by Michael Sears and Hushidar “Hushi” Mortezaie, the revolutionary fashion label Michael and Hushi, seamlessly-bridged Western clubwear and Middle Eastern motifs in their designs. Their diverse journeys created a unique aesthetic that challenged conventional fashion norms. Sears was inspired by the vibrant colors and flair of his hometown of Las Vegas and Mortezaie, channeling his Iranian roots. The two combined worlds that had never merged in fashion before.

After meeting in San Francisco, Michael and Hushi’s began collaborating in 1990; they discovered their shared passion for avant garde fashion, sparking a creative partnership. In 1994 the two relocated to New York City to pursue their fashion careers. They opened their first boutique in 1997, Sears and Robot, which showcased culturally rich clothing and accessories, including T-shirts featuring Iranian iconography. This eccentric mix laid the foundation for a brand that would soon redefine fashion norms.

As their vision grew, the duo renamed their brand to “Michael and Hushi,” deepening their commitment to developing a distinctive fashion label. The brand began blending pop culture imagery with Middle Eastern motifs, crafting a visually-striking collection. In 2001, they debuted their Persian Collection at a fashion show held in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The collection’s use of the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh fabric, representing a symbol of struggle and beauty, was a breakthrough moment catching the attention of the fashion world.

Despite their artistic success, the designers faced financial challenges. Mortezaie explained, “In the [United States], you starve if you want to make non-traditional sportswear.” Life after 9/11 added another layer of risk, as their designs were perceived as politically-charged. Still, their iconic designs developed a cult following, and were featured in “Fight Club” starring Brad Pitt as Tyler Durden, and in “Sex and the City,” where Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw wore a piece adorned with Omar Khayyam’s poetry.

Their influence extended beyond fashion, when Palestinian model Bella Hadid wore their keffiyeh dress at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Amid a sea of sequined gowns, Hadid stood out with the conceptual design making a political statement, while celebrating the strength and beauty of Middle Eastern culture. Mortezaie described the revival of this dress as a celebration of the “revolution of love.”

Mortezaie continues to make his mark on the fashion world today, drawing inspiration from his Iranian heritage. He celebrates the strength, beauty and resilience of women from Iran, Afghanistan, Kurdistan and Palestine while honoring their struggles. His designs remain a testament to the power of fashion as a means of cultural expression. Today, his legacy continues to inspire new generations of designers who embrace diversity and resistance in their work.