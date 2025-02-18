In the first week of the new presidential administration, United States (U.S.) immigration enforcements saw an increase in deportation operations and border enforcement measures. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, authorities have apprehended 4,577 individuals attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

An additional 2,710 migrants were detained at ports of entry by the Office of Field Operations (OFO) bringing the total to 7,287 undocumented immigrants in the first week of the Trump administration. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the deportation of 7,300 individuals in the same period. Between Jan 22 and Jan. 28, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported the arrest of 5,537 migrants.

The Trump administration has signaled a firm stance on implementing stricter immigration enforcement. President Trump was reportedly displeased with the deportation numbers, urging ICE to increase arrests and implement deportation quotas. The administration has set a goal for ICE to conduct at least 75 arrests per day per agency, adding up to 1,875 arrests a day.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller referred to this target as “a floor, not a ceiling”, encouraging immigration enforcements to deport more if they could. According to ICE official Deborah Fleischaker, ICE agents have been redirected from other missions, such as confronting organized crime and human trafficking, to focus on mass deportations in order to meet this quota.

In response to federal immigration directives, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Jan. 29, mandating full cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The order included provisions for the Texas Military to provide land for detention and deportation purposes. Abbott also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to deploy “tactical strike teams” to apprehend undocumented immigrants with active arrest warrants in the state. Texas reportedly had 5,400 immigrants with arrest warrants as of Jan. 28, 2025.

The increase in immigration enforcement has created the need for additional space in existing detention facilities. ICE currently has a detention capacity of 41,500 beds, with the Department of Defense (DoD) allowing migrant detention at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, amid concerns over the presence of Venezuelan gang Trend de Aragua in Denver. The DoD stated that this facility is intended for individuals with criminal records.

The Trump administration has indicated that they wanted to expand the military’s role in immigration enforcement. As a result, the administration deployed 1,500 military personnel, including Army soldiers and Marines at the southern border to assist CBP operations. The administration has authorized the Pentagon to use military aircrafts to deport migrants. With recent flights transporting migrants to Ecuador and Guatemala. President Trump further expanded detention efforts when he announced that the administration would consider using the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for detaining “high-risk” individuals. The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has condemned the proposal, describing it as an “act of brutality.”

Deportations reached record levels during former President Barack Obama’s administration, earning him the nickname “deporter in chief.” In 2012, his administration allocated $18 billion to federal immigration enforcement. By the end of his eight-year term, about 5.3 million undocumented individuals had been deported, with 3.2 million deportations in his first term and 2.1 million in his second term.

Under the Biden administration, 1.1 million individuals were deported over four years. Additionally, from March 2020 to May 2023, the Biden administration expelled 1.8 million undocumented migrants under Title 42, a pandemic era policy that suspended entry into the U.S. Following the expiration of Title 42, the Biden administration utilized Title 8 to increase deportations, removing 775,000 undocumented migrants in one fiscal year, the highest record in U.S. history since 2010. In total the Biden administration has overseen about 3.7 million repatriations. During President Trump’s first term, 1.5 million undocumented migrants were deported.

Deportation efforts are being carried out in major cities nationwide. ICE, and the U.S. Marshall Service are leading enforcement efforts in New York, Chicago and Aurora, Colorado. The (DHS) and the Drug Enforcement administration (DEA) have launched joint operations in Los Angeles, despite the city council formally designating it a sanctuary in 2024, prohibiting city resources from aiding in federal immigration enforcement.

Seven individuals were detained by ICE during a car wash raid in Philadelphia. Miami authorities have reported the arrest of a Nicaraguan national with pending aggravated assault charges as well as a Jamaican national charged with possession of oxycodone. In Atlanta, the operation targeted individuals in homes and churches arresting Honduran immigrant Wilson Rogelio Valesquez Cruz.

Immigration enforcement is focused on undocumented individuals, including those with active arrest warrants. In response to the recent deportations, the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum launched a repatriation initiative, Mexico Embraces You, which provides Mexican deportees with food, medical care and assistance in obtaining Mexican documentation.

Some governments, such as those in India and Guatemala, have agreed to accept deported nationals. However, other countries have expressed concerns. Honduran President Xiomara Castro criticized the U.S. government’s stance and threatened to shut down U.S. military bases in Honduras.

Countries have raised diplomatic concerns in regards to the treatment of deportees. President Sheinbaum refused to accept Mexican deportees from military aircrafts. Similarly, Colombian President Gustavo Petro denied two deportation planes permission to land in Colombia. He later agreed to accept deportees under “dignified conditions.” He expressed his disapproval of handcuffs and military transport for Colombian nationals.

Brazilian officials have also objected to accepting 88 Brazilian nations transported on U.S. military planes. In Guatemala, the government has signaled plans to negotiate with U.S. officials to ensure that deportations are orderly and less painful for deportees. The President of El Salvador has been in discussion with the U.S. government regarding a potential agreement to serve as a safe third country, allowing asylum seekers from other nations to be sent to El Salvador.