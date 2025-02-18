Tucked away in the quiet neighborhoods of Orangecrest, Riverside, there’s a house unlike any other. Marked by a tall flag with its logo featuring a bold logo of a man with a mustache and a pagri turban, the local legend of Cali Tardka invites diners from all over. For those willing to make the 20-minute drive from the University of California, Riverside, take a trip to flavor town and indulge in its rich Punjabi delicacies.

Cali Tardka first opened its doors in 2019, long before at-home restaurants became a trend. What started as a leap of faith has now grown into a thriving business, known for their authentic food made from an immigrant Indian family. And the masterminds behind it all are the mother, Kimi, and her son Manu, who work together as business partners. You might know them from their attention-grabbing Instagram Reels that are sure to make your mouth water. Whether she’s cracking jokes or showing off sizzling plates of butter chicken and garlic naan, Kimi’s online presence turns casual viewers into loyal customers.

This untraditional restaurant style of an at-home business means that orders cannot be placed on the spot. Orders must be placed online, either through Instagram (@calitardka) or DoorDash. If you make the mistake of showing up unannounced, you’ll find yourself in a chaotic rush, regretting that you didn’t click that bio link first.

In a short 20-minute wait, I was able to receive my order hot and ready. Choosing the best sellers for Cali Tardka, here is my genuine review of each dish:

Greg Special

Price: $16

Rating: 5/5

For those who want a little bit of everything, the Greg Special is your best bet. This best-selling combo brings together Cali Tardka’s finest: rich butter chicken, bold tikka masala, basmati rice, one samosa and garlic naan.

Starting with the butter chicken, I was immediately hit with the velvety richness of the curry. The only way you can truly enjoy the dish is by dipping their garlic naan into the sauce. The creamy sauce clings to the bread, and as you take a bite, the tender chicken practically melts on your tongue.

Then comes the tikka masala, a fiery red dish that’s as bold as it looks. The first bite gives you a punch of blended spices giving a rich and spicy flavor that lingers. Just as the spice creeps in, the savory, perfectly cooked chicken balances it out, leaving you craving another bite.

To round it all out, the basmati rice and naan act as the perfect companions, soaking up every last drop of sauce and giving you a break from the richness. Whether you go for a forkful of rice or another dip into the curry, every bite will feel complete.

Butter Chicken Burrito

Price: $9

Rating: 4/5

The Butter Chicken Burrito takes the bold flavors of the Greg Special and wraps them into one handheld masterpiece. Inside, generous scoops of butter chicken and fragrant basmati rice are enveloped in a warm, buttery garlic naan. Served with an extra side of butter chicken sauce, I was met with the same yummy goodness in one bite. However, with both naan and rice packed together, the dish leans heavy. After just a few bites, I was already feeling full, making it difficult to fully savor each flavor. For those with an appetite, this burrito is pure heaven, but if you want to enjoy every note of the butter chicken without hitting a carb overload, you might want to pace yourself.

Samosas

Price: $8

Rating: 5/5

With its crispy exterior, these perfectly fried samosas filled with potatoes and all the green vegetables you can find is a hearty option for my vegetarian fellows. Served alongside it is a sweet chutney sauce, its deep brown hue hinting at the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors. As someone with a sweet tooth, I found myself constantly reaching for these the most. And that flaky exterior is etched into my brain for the golden standard.

Mango Lassi

Price: $5

Rating: 5/5

To end the meal on a sweet note, take this mango yogurt delicacy for a refreshing treat. Served in a Ziploc-style pouch, its vibrant yellow hue hints at the fresh, natural flavors inside. The first sip was creamy and had no artificial flavors lingering in my mouth. As the sweetness settles, it balances the bold, spiced flavors of the meal with its cooling finish. This fruity escape is a perfect way to cleanse the palate and complete the feast.