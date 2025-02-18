With Black History Month still in full-swing, and with Valentine’s Day having just passed, the film that feels especially relevant is 2023’s “Rye Lane.”

Directed by Raine Allen-Miller, the film follows Dom and Yas — two people fresh out of a breakup who get to know each other over the course of a day. This plot may sound vague but it’s important to go in blind. With all the twists and turns in the plot, it’s most exciting when there is no predictability for what may happen next.

When people talk about the death of cinema in the modern age, the genre that seems to come up the most is the rom-com. Gone are the days when a major blockbuster is simply a romance movie and nothing more, and when a movie like this does come out and achieves success, like “Anyone but You,” it’s seen as being a notch below the classics.

But “Rye Lane” fits in much better with the rom-com canon. The plot evokes similarities to one of the most romantic films ever made, “Before Sunrise,” which also follows two characters around the course of a day as they get to know each other. But unlike “Before Sunrise,” everything about “Rye Lane” feels so strikingly modern.

From the way that it’s shot, to its pacing, the film almost feels like a music video. With so many incredible colors, vibrant images and quick cuts – it never gets boring. It certainly packs a punch for a movie that is less than an hour and a half long.

“Rye Lane” is the first film from director Raine Allen-Miller, and based on this strong work so far, she proves to hold a promising future. The style of “Rye Lane” also invokes another first time work of British director Jonathan Glazer’s “Sexy Beast.” Both directors share a similar trajectory, having started with making music videos.

The film is funny and romantic and entertaining in all the ways that a rom-com should be. It has all the proper moments of tension as well as the needle-drops. The best rom-coms also seem to always have the best soundtracks. Look no further than “(500) Days of Summer” for proof.

Verdict: All in all, while Black History Month is still in action, take the time to center Black joy. The film is directed by and stars two Black leads. These are exactly the kinds of films that need to be celebrated more. The movie can be streamed for free, so don’t miss out!





