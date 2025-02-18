After the ending of the second season of “Invincible,” enthusiasts of the adult-animated superhero drama were content with waiting for another season. . Since the show’s creators needed time to animate and record voice-overs while trying to figure out new plotlines, the Amazon Prime series had every good reason to slow down.

The series hints at an incoming intergalactic clash, but fans also still anticipate back stories of side characters. . The release of the third season of “Invincible” has been nothing short of spectacular and much of it can be attributed to the ample time provided to production to iron out any deficiencies.

The third season continues the half-Viltrumite and half-human Mark Grayson’s journey as he protects Earth. Grayson, who is formally known as Invincible, struggles to maintain both responsibility and composure. On top of trying to prepare for an imminent Viltrumite invasion, Mark has to contend with being cut off from resources after an ethical fallout with his handler, Cecil Steadman, and the Global Defense Agency (GDA).

Mark also has to carry the burden of raising his half brother, Oliver, and prevent him from going down the same violent path that their father – the infamous Omni-man – has manipulated him into following. With only a few friends left to back his corner, Mark must handle situations that can very well determine whether he’s still the same compassionate human being as before or the savage alien conqueror that he was always bred to be.

Just like in its last two seasons, “Invincible” excels when it comes to its writing. The show wastes no time doing justice to Mark’s storyline, especially in the aftermath of the second season, balancing both serial drama poignancy alongside traditional superhero action.

Unlike its previous seasons, the show makes its philosophical and moral themes heavily clear instead of brushed off. Ethical dilemmas like good versus evil and whether or not people should have the ability to change isn’t only reserved for Mark. The side characters, such as Cecil Steadman, face the same conflict, which serves as a catalyst for their altercation while hinting at what’s to come.

The show not only focuses on Mark, but leaves room for many of its other secondary characters to shine. Whether it’s taking a glimpse into Cecil’s past before his time as director of the GDA or showing a supervillain-focused sequence reminiscent of the bittersweet opening montage of “Up,” the show takes the motives and emotions of many of these characters seriously.

Above all, many of the season’s highlights come from the display of Mark’s power when he isn’t regulated by rules of consciousness, something that the show continues to amplify. The fluctuation between Mark’s ability to waiver between self-control going ballistic at any time should be something that audiences could both resonate with and fear.

Despite reusing some animation and characters, the show compensates for its four-month break, especially in terms of both animation and voice acting. The show’s animation heavily shines when it comes to its gruesome and bloody action sequences, something that should be expected at this point. In addition, the animators of the show didn’t skimp when it came to showing even the simplest of movements such as chores or flying, laboriously making sure that each character movement had some kind of weight to it.

The show’s voice acting shouldn’t go unrecognized with many well-known actors and actresses’ contributions, such as J.K. Simmons and Gilian Jacobs. Mark’s voice actor, Steven Yeun, marvelously encapsulates the angst and stress that burdens Invincible, especially given the fact that the weight of the world is practically in Mark’s hands. Yuen also shines when it comes to the more poignant and calmer moments of the show.

While the season does a superb job when it comes to developing its characters. It inadvertently sets aside the impending Viltrumite invasion of Earth that’s been heavily teased since the first half of season two. Although the show’s commitment to fleshing out these characters is commendable and important to telling a more impactful story, the season feels like a detour rather than a continuation to Mark’s quest to defend Earth from the Viltrumites.

Compared to the other seasons, the show places character development above its trademarked violent action sequences, which can be a bit off-putting for some fans. In addition, the violent behavior that Oliver exhibits follows the “superhero-kid-gone-bad” trope already seen in media like “The Boys” and “Brightburn.”

Even though the show places relationships at the forefront, some felt really rushed. Mark and Eve’s relationship in particular is fleeting. Despite being hinted at during the end of season two, the romance between the two lacked depth, especially with the various other issues going on within the season. Even with these flaws, the show has many episodes that could rectify or explain these artistic directions.

All in all, season three of “Invincible” serves as a nice change of pace as it focuses on human connection rather than the usual saving-the-world superhero storyline. If anything, the show is keen on building up tension for what’s to come. The connections and deterioration in the relationships of these characters may well be the breaking point in the upcoming battle for Earth.

Season three is practically a testament to the overall series’ purpose of trying to tell a grounded superhero story filled with raw human emotion. From here on out, there’s nowhere that “Invincible” can go but up.

Verdict: Season three of “Invincible” continues to captivate audiences with both high stakes action and a relationship-driven story



