IVE is a K-pop girl group composed of six members, known for catchy pop songs, stunning aesthetics and talented members. Empathy was released on Feb. 3, 2025, and was announced in December for release in January, along with a pre-release titled “Rebel Heart.” Fans were excited by track teasers, and felt that they would like the songs on the album.

“Attitude” is an upbeat track that samples “Tom’s Diner” by Suzanne Vega, a song sample commonly recognized from “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy. They utilize this sample to keep the track’s high energy, and it’s effective in keeping a consistent momentum throughout the song. Overall, the song does have a bit of an abrupt ending, and would benefit from a better bridge that is less chant focused, as it seems to be an unfitting deviation from the rest of the song.

The music video is a little eccentric, but it fits the vibe of the track perfectly, with a classic style of choreo the group is known for. One notable aspect is the group’s stage presence, which feels cohesive and has improved significantly, making performances for “Attitude” enjoyable to watch.

“Rebel Heart” was a pre-release that came out on Jan. 13, 2025. Its upbeat chorus is the track’s biggest strength, and is reminiscent of previous IVE songs with similar sounds. Some criticized the lyrics for being a bit cheesy, but most fans appreciated the song either way, as “cheesy” English lyrics in K-pop songs are not uncommon, despite fan debates. The instrumental has a bouncy sound, with a guitar in the background and fast-paced percussion. This track showcased IVE’s musical strengths when it comes to grand, upbeat pop songs.

“You Wanna Cry” is an emotional track with a more serious sound, showcasing vulnerability and less lightheartedness compared to other tracks on the album. The track is about simply being by someone’s side when they cry, which is a comforting message that embraces the album’s title, “Empathy,” well.

Wonyoung’s deeper vocals were a pleasant surprise. This track seems to showcase the group’s vocal diversity well. The guitar that seems to explode into the chorus is sudden, but not jarring, even when the chorus transitions into slower verses. This is thanks to the ever-present guitar in the instrumental, changing pace when appropriate, which seems to be a common feature of this album.

“TKO” is a fan favorite off the album, with a slightly experimental, bold instrumental and a fun martial arts theme in the lyrics. The trumpet opening was a fun move that makes listeners interested in what comes next for the song. The cowbells in the more experimental part of the instrumental during the verses introduces a new sound for IVE that most fans enjoyed, while the more melodic chorus offers some familiarity to fans.

“FLU” is a mellow track that features IVE’s higher vocals and a classic upbeat instrumental, but it doesn’t feel like much of a standout despite sounding pleasant. The lyrics comparing the feeling of being in love to having a flu are interesting, though. “Thank U” is a slow track that is dedicated to IVE’s fans, and it’s a pleasant song with heartwarming lyrics, but doesn’t stand out compared to other tracks, especially when comparing instrumentals. However, the group delivers a good vocal performance.

“Empathy” is a solid release for fans of upbeat pop and typical girl group aesthetics. The lyrical quality differs from song-to-song, but for the most part, there is a cohesive theme relating to emotions. The production seems to be one of the biggest strengths on this album, with instrumentals smoothly transitioning throughout songs. The members’ vocals and stage presence has also improved from their earlier performances, inciting praise from fans of the group.

Fans of IVE enjoyed the album, with many saying it kept IVE’s style and themes while changing their sound a little bit. The changes were not enough to be off-putting, but just enough to show off a little experimentation, as seen with tracks such as “TKO.”

Verdict: “Empathy” is a solid pop release with a slight deviation of the group’s usual sound done in an artful way, and showcasing improvement in how far they have come in their career. The album itself isn’t particularly a standout release, but would appeal to most girl group fans and fans of aesthetic girls crush pop.