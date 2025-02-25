In the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Team USA’s Basketball team wins the Gold Medal after a dramatic game against the host country France. Released on Feb. 18, 2025 on Netflix, “Court of Gold” chronicles Team USA’s Basketball journey in the Summer Olympics.

Episode 1 starts by explaining how the sport of basketball did not only develop in the United States (U.S.), but throughout other parts of the world as well, from countries like France and Serbia. It then mentions Team USA’s horrible loss in the FIBA World Cup in 2023 as they ended in fourth place. With that, the NBA’s biggest stars; Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and many others decide to use this loss as a motivation to restore USA Basketball and their reputation.

This episode also provides the viewers with historical context and interviews with players from different countries such as France, Serbia and Canada; The players from these countries share their opinions on facing Team USA and preparing for the Olympics. The episode also shows the animosity building up between the countries fighting for the gold.

The cross-cutting between Kevin Durant and Evan Fournier was a really interesting choice, as it highlighted the rivalry between the two players going head to head constantly on the NBA level and International level.

From a production standpoint, “Court Of Gold” is visually amazing. The cinematography captures everything from the training camp footage to the intense interviews with the players. The editing not only captures the players’ tension, but also moves seamlessly between training footage, historical games and player highlights. The soundtrack in this episode complements its tone, enhancing the atmosphere while reflecting the culture of basketball.

Verdict: Whether they’re basketball fans or not, audiences will enjoy this episode as it sets the stakes for Team USA’s redemption journey., The docuseries offers an inside look at the challenges, determination and passion driving the players toward Olympic gold. It also promises to be a gripping and intense series, delivering an immersive experience for viewers and basketball fans worldwide.