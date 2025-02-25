Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Five of Wands

Nobody is making you compete with yourself, Pisces. Just try to be the best you can be and release that tension within yourself.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Two of Swords

Avoidance will not make your decisions go away, no matter how long you wait. Trust yourself enough to make the decision that is right for you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Nine of Cups

You’ve done a great job being content with who you are at your core. This satisfaction will only continue to grow as long as you stay true to yourself.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Magician

Gemini, you’re a resourceful person, but you have to believe in your talents enough to follow through with inspired actions. Don’t be manipulated into believing you can’t make a personal plan and follow through with it.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Death

A new version of yourself is unfolding within you. Let this new you follow a path of growth and not fall back into old habits.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Knight of Swords

You’re a hard worker, Leo, and you know it. Your ambition is your strongest skill, so lean into it.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Hermit

Don’t let your introspection and soul-searching nature become sour and turn into isolation and loneliness. Though being alone might be your style, don’t let that turn into total withdrawal.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): King of Wands

You’re a natural-born leader, but don’t take responsibility for things that you don’t need to spearhead. It’s not your circus, and not your monkeys.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Nine of Pentacles

Hustling is a lifestyle, but don’t over-invest in work. I promise that you can be alone with your thoughts.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Chariot

There are a lot of competing forces in your head right now, Sagittarius. Balance out your need for success, actions, determination and control, and things will work out.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Strength

You have the inner strength to prevail in the face of challenge, but you don’t believe in yourself enough to succeed. Push through the self-doubt and triumph.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Eight of Wands

Resisting changes in your life will only make you frustrated. Whether you like what’s happening or not, focus your thoughts to accept what the future holds for you.