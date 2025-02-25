Looking for something to impress all your friends this Ramadan? Well, look no further than this easy, classic tiramisu recipe. This tiramisu is so good that — in the words of one of my wise friends, who shall remain anonymous — “I would commit war crimes for your tiramisu.”

Cook time: 30 min, plus 4 to 24 hours of cool time

Serving Size: yields 6 to 8

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

1 cup of mascarpone cheese

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

¾ cup of white granulated sugar

24 ladyfingers

2 cups of espresso coffee (chilled)

1 cup of cocoa powder

1 bar of 80 percent dark chocolate

Instructions:

Using an electric mixer, whip together egg yolks and half of the sugar in a bowl until the mixture becomes pale yellow. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whip together heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract and the remainder of sugar until soft, cream-like peaks form. Whisk mascarpone into the whipped cream mixture until soft peaks form.

Gently fold the egg yolk mixture into the mascarpone and whipped cream until combined. Set aside.

Grate half of the chocolate bar. Dust ½ cup of cocoa powder and half of a chocolate bar onto the bottom of a baking dish. This dish must be large enough for two layers of ladyfingers.

Quickly submerge each ladyfinger into the espresso mixture (about four seconds) and place them into the baking dish. Repeat this process until the bottom layer of your baking dish is full of ladyfingers.

Spread a thick layer (about half) of the cream mixture onto the top layer of the ladyfingers.

One by one, dip the remaining ladyfingers into the espresso mixture and place them over the cream to create a second layer of ladyfingers. Spread the last of the cream over top of this layer.

Grate the remainder of the chocolate bar over the cream mixture until the whole cream is covered with chocolate shavings.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for at least four hours (overnight is best).

Scoop, serve and enjoy this delicious dessert!