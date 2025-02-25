Dear bicyclists, skaters and non-electric scooter-ers of the campus of University of California, Riverside (UCR),

Oh, how the pedestrians of campus adore you so. We keep you so close to our hearts, near and dear to us, because you are the far and few that respect our space, and we only hope to do the same for you. More often than not, students of UCR experience poor interactions with the electric scooter riders that run rampant through this university like a plague. You, my dear friends, are the exceptions to the entitled self-propelled vehicle riders of campus.

Cyclists, we adore how you stay in the bike line. You look wonderful wearing the helmet and the other equipment that safely guards you from the terrors of the world in the form of electric scooter riders and cars. Hearing you ring your bell is like hearing an angel singing into my ears. Thank you for not creepily hovering behind me expecting me to move when I don’t even know you’re there — unlike some people.

Skateboarders, rollerbladers and roller skaters, we admire your gracefulness on the concrete and your politeness when you pass us by. Seeing your clothes ruffle behind you as you skate your heart out while also being considerate to everyone in proximity is truly a joy.

Skateboarders, we appreciate how loud your skateboard is, signaling to walkers to move out of the way when we hear you approach. Thank you for being thoughtful when attempting your cool tricks, making sure to be out of the way from everyone so nobody gets hurt and letting people pass by when you’re attempting a trick in a high-traffic area.

Non-electric scooter-ers, you get roped in when students talk about “hating the scooters on campus,” but do not be confused — people are not talking about you. You receive a bad reputation from your electric counterpart, but trust that the wider population of UCR does not confuse the two groups. We can tell the differences in not only your scooters’ physical characteristics but also by how you conduct yourself as you ride. You mind your own business, and we commend you for it. The childlike whimsy you exude as you push yourself forward on your Razor brings a smile to our faces.

And lastly, I have a message for the electric scooter riders of UCR’s wonderful campus. Please do better. You act like you’re a car when you’re on the sidewalk and then switch up and act like a pedestrian when you’re on the road. Let’s have some common sense. And while we’re at it, let’s have some common decency and consideration for others as well.

Get off your scooter in a high-traffic area. There are people walking, and you’re trying to speed past everyone with no regard. Get over yourself.

You don’t have to talk over the heads of pedestrians to your friend that’s also on an electric scooter that you “love cutting up traffic” (which is something that has happened to me before).

You’re not in a sports car. You’re on an electric scooter. Wake up. Good for you if you feel super cool on your scooter — just keep it to yourself. Nobody cares that you feel like you’re in Fast and Furious while going down the street at some godforsaken speed.

However, at the same time, we do care if you injure yourself or others by doing so. Nobody is rooting for you to get hurt either — that’s really the last thing we want. So please keep yourself and others safe, drive with caution and keep your entitlement to a minimum.

Sincerely,

The rest of UCR