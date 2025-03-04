The proliferation of social media has led to Generation Z (Gen Z) taking to their mobile devices to keep up to date with their favorite politicians. One of the platforms that they use to stay aware of federal politics and updates is @whitehouse and @potus on Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, Inc. Instagram has over 2 billion monthly active users as of 2025, with a majority of the users, 62.3 percent, being within the ages of 18 and 34 years old.

With the official White House and President of the United States (U.S.) accounts being managed by the current presidential administration, their sole purpose should be to engage the youth of America and ensure that they stay informed of national politics in an easy to digest manner.

Currently, @potus represents the 47th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, businessman, entrepreneur and the bringer of the next Golden Age of America — at least according to his Instagram biography. One of the most iconic posts released on the account was on Feb. 15, 2025, when the glorious president featured his official presidential portrait to the public.

Raising one eye to the sky above and staring with an intensity only seen in action films, the president managed to captivate the attention of Americans everywhere. Captioned under the release President Trump wrote, “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.”

This is an awe-inspiring message sent out to the youth of America, reminding them once more that anything is legal so long as they are rich, white, self-absorbed and have power over the entire federal government. No opposition will be able to stand in the way of the president, maintaining him as a bulwark of democracy, as he is the only one with the potential to bring America back from ruin.

In an unmatched follow-up to the post, on Feb. 17, 2025, the @whitehouse put out the same image. It was placed alongside President Trump’s booking photograph taken in a Georgian sheriff’s office, where he voluntarily surrendered himself after being indicted on racketeering and other charges. The two images are nearly identical with the only visible difference being in the overall quality of the images, especially the subpar mugshot. Despite their flaws, neither account distracts from the appeal of the image overall, conveying to the viewer that their lovely president is here to keep an eye on them and will protect them from danger.

Text accompanying the image puts many screenwriters and playwrights to shame. Pulling a line from Trump’s post-indictment speech, it reads, “They’re not after me, they’re after you – I’m just standing in the way.” It truly is an amazing way to celebrate one of the most revered and respected presidents of all time on President’s Day.

With the amount of effort Trump has put into maintaining his vision of America and making it come true, people will celebrate his work for years to come. Young children will write essays on how he is the greatest president to ever live, distraught that they were not conscious enough to be aware of the changes that were brought to Trump’s America. One day, some young man will look up to Donald Trump and want to follow in his footsteps, hoping that he too will be considered one of the best presidents of all time.

While the two platforms thoroughly celebrate the current president and his work, they also strive to bring humor to everyone’s miserable lives. On Valentine’s Day, @whitehouse shared a lovely poem to the public, reciting a parody of a popular poem. It read, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Come here illegally, and we’ll deport you.”

The post featured President Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan, bringing joy to all whose social media it graced, knowing that one day all illegal immigrants will be forced to leave the country. There truly is no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by spreading love to those who are worthy and removing those who aren’t from the equation. The usage of this platform to spread the government’s love of Valentine’s Day was the best move the public relations team could have made for the Trump administration.

Weekly posts may keep people up to date on what is going on currently, but it’s the pinned posts on Instagram that catches wandering eyes. With President Trump being a devout defender of the nation, it just makes sense that the very first pinned post on @whitehouse depicts the dangerous work that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have to do everyday to protect Americans. The post contains an array of men of color who have been indicted for various charges, ranging from suspected ties to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to even possession of drugs.

The clear and true threat to the nation is not the countless school shootings in the U.S., the capitalist system in which we live or the overtaking of government from wannabe-president Elon Musk. Rather, it is because of lax control of the border and the people entering the U.S. Cutting down on illegal immigration will have a direct impact on all other issues impacting American life, ensuring that every American will be able to walk outside knowing that their home is safe.

Meanwhile, @potus, doesn’t have a pinned post at all, making it difficult to know where to start. However, there is a link in the account that leads to President Trump’s official White House website. There, he stands with a pointed finger and a smirk that would make the devil shy. Underneath it reads the text, “Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America.”

With all the effort the president and his cabinet have made to market and advertise this new age of America, the younger generation will not only be aware of what is going on in politics for the first time, but they will also get to consume it in a very comedic manner. The public relations team for both accounts have put in the work and now everyone will be aware of the pertinent changes happening across the nation.

*This is a satirical piece and is not intended to communicate any true or factual information about the writer’s opinion except through humor and/or exaggeration. Any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental or is intended purely as satire, parody or spoof of such persons and is not intended to communicate any true or factual information about that person.