On Feb. 14, 2025, the United States (U.S.) Department of Education issued a Dear Colleague letter ordering K-12 schools and universities to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, including financial aid, dormitory floor communities and graduation ceremonies by the end of Feb. 2025, or risk not “receiving federal funding.”

The letter, signed by Craig Trainor, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights in the Department of Education, states that using “race in decisions pertaining to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies and all other aspects of student, academic, and campus life” violate federal anti-discrimination laws and the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which struck down affirmative action.

In response to the letter, the University of California (UC) President Michael V. Drake released a statement saying that the UC system follows state anti-discrimination laws and that leadership is currently evaluating the “potential impact and implications of the letter.”

Proposition 209, which passed in 1996, is California’s anti-discrimination law. It prohibits state institutions from discriminating or providing preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in public education, employment and contracting.

So far, no UC campus has shut down affinity groups, culturally themed dormitories, graduation ceremonies or scholarship programs.

However, since taking office, the Trump administration has consistently targeted all aspects of higher education, including National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding, financial aid programs and access to education for undocumented, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and mixed-status students, indicating a broader agenda against diversity and inclusion in higher education.

The Dear Colleague letter is a particularly severe attack on higher education because it directly threatens minority-serving universities like UC Riverside (UCR) that depend on DEI resources and programs to expand access to higher education, support student success and promote a sense of community.

UCR offers a variety of DEI programs and resources for students to participate in. Named after Rupert Costo, a local Cahuilla Native American activist, Costo Hall is the heart and soul of UCR’s campus. With various ethnic and gender programs, including the Native American Student Program, the African Student Program, Asian Pacific Student Program (APSP), the Chicano Student Center, Hillel, the Middle Eastern Student Center, the LGBT Resource Center, the Women’s Resource Center, Undocumented Student Programs and the Veterans Resource Center, Costo Hall offers mentorship, academic advising, cultural events and student professional development. It is a space where every student is welcomed and can connect with those who have similar backgrounds and identities.

A new affinity space, the South Asian Student Center, is being established to offer programs such as cultural events and mental health resources that reflect the identity of South Asian students. Through student advocacy with UCR’s South Asian Federation (SAF) and Associated Students of UCR (ASUCR) representatives, a final proposal is being drafted to present to UCR’s administration by the next academic year. However, if the U.S. Department of Education eliminates DEI programs, this effort would face significant challenges.

UCR also offers the opportunity to reside in Learning Living Communities, where students with common academic interests or identities can live together. These communities include Stonewall, Pan African Theme Hall, Mundo, Markaz and more. These communities are essential for students’ social and academic transition to college, as they can build relationships with peers from similar communities.

Additionally, every year, UCR hosts graduation ceremonies for specific affinity groups, such as the Black Graduation and APSP Graduation. The Chicano Student Programs’ Raza Graduation Celebration is a popular ceremony allowing students to celebrate their success and achievements “in the spirit and traditions of the Chicano/Latino culture.” The celebration is bilingual, a meaningful feature given that nearly half of the undergraduate student population identifies as Hispanic or Latino and first-generation.

Without these student programs and resources — including Costo Hall, the Learning Living Communities and graduation ceremonies — UCR will lose the vibrant sense of community and diversity it prides itself on. As one of the most diverse UC campuses, with 46 percent of enrolled students identifying as historically underserved students, eliminating DEI programs will reduce student involvement and engagement on campus if they do not feel like they belong or have a community.

The letter did not specify which types of federal funds might be at risk for schools and colleges. However, one significant source of federal funding is financial aid, particularly Pell Grants. The U.S. Department of Education allocates over $1.5 billion in Pell Grants to California. These grants are awarded to students with exceptional financial need and do not need to be repaid. Pell Grants are the most significant federal grant program for undergraduate college students.

At UCR, 47 percent of undergraduate students receive a Pell Grant, which is about 13 percent higher than the 34 percent average for all UC campuses during the 2022-2023 academic year. UCR is recognized as the top university for social mobility; therefore, losing this federal funding would significantly affect students’ ability to access higher education, particularly in the Inland Empire.

The letter also highlights other forms of assistance, such as scholarships for underrepresented minority students. The potential loss of these funds would increase the financial burden on students, making higher education less accessible.

The legality and reasoning behind the letter’s actions against DEI programs are questionable. The Supreme Court and Prop. 209 prohibits considering race in college admissions and does not apply to campus DEI programs or resources. Furthermore, similar to many policies from the Trump administration, this action lacks a legal foundation.

Given the possibility that the Trump administration may dismantle the Department of Education, the civil rights division of the Justice Department could take on the responsibility of addressing issues related to DEI. This approach would likely be disastrous as it is clear that President Trump’s nominee to head this division, California attorney Harmeet Dhillon, would likely seek to dismantle DEI programs.

Additionally, with the courts shifting further to the right, decisions related to DEI cases could be influenced by biased judgments. It is essential that educators and individuals with firsthand experience in the public school system, rather than lawyers, be the ones to make decisions regarding DEI programs in schools and colleges.

The UC system must protect its students by safeguarding DEI programs and resources on campus. Universities like UCR would be among the first to feel the impact of such a regressive policy. The campus community and students who depend on these programs for support, a sense of community and academic success will be disproportionately affected if these programs are not protected.