Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week cemented its luxury status in more ways than one. Remember the Future — Pharrell Williams and Nigo’s long awaited collaborative runway — presented a different kind of “LV Bag.” At the forefront of their debut, the show is detailed to merge the past and present, incorporating the brand’s timeless design elements with the boundary-pushing drive of its collaborators.

Pharrell and Nigo’s reunion as creative friends in the music and fashion industry, layered with the rich legacy of Louis Vuitton’s craftsmanship opened the night for an immersive experience that would transcend sonically, with the dynamic tease of Bangtan Boys (BTS)’ J-hope and Don Toliver’s unheard collaboration “LV Bag” as the closing track. The soundtrack for the show also featured other Pharrell-produced tracks, including SEVENTEEN’s “Bad Influence,” and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s chart-topping hit “Timeless”.

Generating interest with the quick snippet of lyrics and composition from the first verse, played during Pharell and Nigo’s standing ovation, this unexpected collaboration left fans anticipating the release of “LV Bag” on Feb. 21.

The track opens with a refrain that highlights Don Toliver’s psychedelic vocal and rap style over a deliberately laid-back, atmospheric beat, to complement the references of lavish life and luxury indulgences. This abrupt entry, with lyrics that will repeat later on, builds momentum in the tempo only to slow it down to heighten anticipation for the catchiest part of the song: the chorus, and later again with the pre-chorus. The hook— and perhaps the most memorable part of the song—- features a melodic trap delivery of “LV bag, big swag on me (LV bag) / Throwin’ up cash, club ecstasy (ecstasy),” to set the tone and carry out this vibe throughout the rest of the song.

It’s no surprise that J-Hope blends in seamlessly with the song, bringing a playful, light tone to his short verse. As the song loops back to the refrain and chorus, listening to their layered vocals introduce a refreshing and pleasing dynamic. A standout riff — “Ooh, we feelin’ right, it’s one of those nights, everything feelin’ right” — adds an extra flair of confidence and effortless style embodied in the sonic texture of the song and, by correlation, recognizes Louis Vuitton’s strong presence in fashion.

The narrative of the song is successful as a feel-good anthem that checks off all the boxes with a minimalistic but upbeat tempo, catchy hooks, uplifting atmospheric production and charismatic lyrics to keep listeners engaged. Beyond the many references of high-status and success, the lyrics lack substance. It fails to factor in emotional complexity, which prevents it from offering a well-rounded narrative, by only relying on a surface-level storyline. That doesn’t mean the song isn’t a hit— especially with these two icons’ joint fanbases, many of whom are Western mainstream fans or longtime K-pop followers of BTS.

A common thread for all of these collaborators is their A-list standing in both realms of music and fashion, and their creative synergy reflects that. Meshed into the arrangement of the song, it carries this carefree sense of swagger that emulates the vibe worn with high-end designer streetwear clothing.

Considering that Pharrell is the luxury brand’s men’s creative director and J-Hope their brand ambassador, the interplay of their craft and styles is a major influence on “LV Bag.” Don Toliver might not have direct ties to Louis Vuitton, but his image resonates with modern streetwear aesthetics within hip-hop culture.

The song is meant to be boastful, and that might not be everyone’s cup of tea. It is a promotional debut that set high expectations for fans. If listeners understand that the song is meant to redefine the rules of expression, then it might win over some points. But, essentially, “LV Bag” is purely about encapsulating high-class vibes laid over an infectious melody of spacey synths and subtle percussion on its own.

Verdict: At the pinnacle this song is a fusion of artistry that pushes the boundaries of the cultural landscape, that profusely intertwines music and fashion.