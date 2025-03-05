Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Seven of Pentacles

Your job right now is an investment. If you quit now, you’ll be giving up the stepping stone that you’ve invested in for your long-term goal.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Seven of Swords

Aries, pull yourself together and act strategically. Whatever you’re doing right now is not leading you to your final career destination.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Queen of Swords

Communication is your strong suit professionally, so lean into it. Everyone needs an employee who can send a good Slack message.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Justice

Even if it’s not biting you in the butt now, your lack of accountability will come back to hurt you. Someone is always monitoring.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Ace of Swords

Rethink that old job idea you want to spearhead, Cancer. This new idea could really be a breakthrough.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Eight of Swords

Leo, you’re setting your sights too low because your inner critic is getting in your head. You are capable of more than you’re letting yourself believe.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Three of Pentacles

Working alone is not working for you, Virgo. Lean into roles with teamwork and collaboration and it will help you succeed.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Four of Cups

Reevaluate if this is really what you want to be doing with your time. Remember that your time is money.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): King of Pentacles

Ooh, Scorpio, people are jealous of whatever your gig is right now. Appreciate how good you’ve got it while it lasts.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): King of Swords

Don’t misuse your power, whether that’s in management or with your peers. Nobody likes a tyrant.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): King of Cups

Use your diplomacy to your advantage. You have a unique skill to help bridge gaps between people who don’t naturally get along, so utilize it to climb the ladder.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Knight of Swords

Stop being impulsive, Aquarius. Focus and think about what you truly want to do with your time in your career, because it will really affect your future.