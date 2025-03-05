One of the cheapest and most filling meals you can make, with the only cost being your sweat and time.

Prep Time/Cook Time: 4 Days

Serving Size: 4

Tea Ingredients

1 lb beef chuck roast

Olive oil

2 cups beef broth

1 cup cream of mushroom

3 medium gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

½ large white onion, chopped

1 teaspoon cornstarch

½ tablespoon ginger garlic paste

Salt, to your satisfaction

Pepper, to your satisfaction

Turmeric, to your satisfaction

Cumin powder, to your satisfaction

Paprika, to your satisfaction

Instructions:

In a saucepan, add a tablespoon of olive oil and let it heat up. Add in beef chuck roast and cook until browned on all sides.

Remove beef chuck roast from saucepan and set aside. Then add in chopped white onion and sauté in the same saucepan. Cook until golden brown.

In a dutch oven, add beef broth and cream of mushroom, stirring well to prevent clumping of cream of mushroom. Stir in ginger garlic paste when there is no more clumping.

Add in beef chuck roast, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, caramelized onions and cubed potatoes. Add salt, pepper, cumin and paprika to taste.

Close your dutch oven and leave for about four hours for the meat to tenderize. Add in cornstarch about 2 hours in and stir.

Serve and enjoy!