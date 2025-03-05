Biz Cafe, sitting in the heart of the newly christened School of Business Building (SOB), has garnered much attention for its trendy drinks, fresh pastries and delicious bagels. The cafe blends in well with the calm hustle and bustle of the SOB building with students chatting with their friends and studying diligently as they make their way through the quarter. Climb the steep stairs to find some peace and quiet in an armchair on the second floor or make your way to your three o’clock class in a roomy lecture hall. Stock market prices are seen fluctuating on video walls, just as if you are on Wall Street making business moves. The cafe sources its products from Klatch Coffee, a local Riverside coffee chain, and serves them fresh. With all the hype surrounding the spot, we here at the Highlander decided to give it a try…



Crème Brûlée Latte

Price: $5.95

Rating: 3/5

As a non-coffee drinker, this drink struck a good balance between sweetness and bitterness. While milky, the sugariness of the drink was offset by the slight bite of the coffee and did not rely solely on the caramel flavoring. Much like the dessert it was named after, the coffee had a sweet but subtle flavor with the caramel coating on the outside, making it a wonderful treat. I also appreciate how the caramel coating on the outside of the drink was used sparingly, not overwhelming the drink with flavor. All in all it’s a solid drink, with the only downside being that the amount of dairy in it might give you a tough time on the toilet later.

Matcha Latte

Price: $5.25

Rating: 2/5

Not terrible, but also nothing special. Our Video Editor, Eddy, made his opinion on the Matcha Latte very clear claiming that while the latte hits its key points of being sweet, milky and earthy while avoiding being grassy, it did not by any means reinvent the wheel. If you must, buy it. But there are better matcha lattes out there in the world.

Cheesy Breakfast Bagel

Price: $6.99

Rating: 4/5

The everything bagel’s incredibly crunchy toast best compliments the fluffy fried egg, crispy bacon and melted cheddar cheese.The bacon was cooked perfectly and the egg added just enough texture and bite to the sandwich. The cheddar brings out the best of the other ingredients with its sharp tangy flavor and saltiness. This sandwich is a perfect breakfast after an 8:00 a.m. class, as well as a great snack in general.

Almond Croissant

Price: $3.65

Rating: 2/5

A flaky nutty pastry covered with dried almonds. The buttery layers of the almond croissant were definitely a highlight of this dessert. However, my biggest gripe with the almond croissant is the lack of filling in the center. While I appreciate the airiness of the pastry, I found myself feeling as though the dessert had very little bite and flavor due to the lack of the nutty, sandlike texture that I expect out of the filling of an almond croissant.

Apple Cheese Danish

Price: $3.65

Rating: 3/5

Sticky, comforting and subtle. The waxy exterior of the Danish encases a not too strong cream cheese filling under an apple pie topping. The toppings hit the cinnamony sweet notes that you’d expect and are not overpowering in its sweetness. However, the Danish was significantly softer than expected, as well as very, very sticky. This leads to rather strange textures filling your mouth that interfere with the pleasant flavors.