Ambience

Rating: 4.5/5

Walking into the store, you are immediately greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The rich wooden interior creates a homey feel, making it the perfect place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. The layout consists of comfortable booths lining the sides and sturdy tables neatly arranged in the center, ensuring ample space for small and large groups. At the back, the kitchen is visible, giving a sense of authenticity that is shown within the restaurant.

One of the first things I noticed is how clean and well-maintained the restaurant is. The floors are clean, and the tables are neatly set, offering an open space for anyone. The staff is friendly and attentive, ensuring that your food arrives as quickly as possible.

As part of Korean dining tradition, stainless steel chopsticks and spoons are provided because they are durable and easy to clean. Along with the utensils, you are given a glass of refreshingly cold water, which is especially enjoyable on hot summer days. The gentle hum of the air conditioning adds to the comfort, creating a soothing environment where you can relax and fully enjoy your meal.

Although the restaurant isn’t overly crowded, the food speaks for itself as it is truly exceptional. The rich aromas drifting from the kitchen hint at the delicious flavors to come, even from the outside of the restaurant, luring you into the restaurant. Every bite confirms the care and expertise they put into each dish. The combination of a warm ambiance, friendly service and outstanding food makes this restaurant a hole-in-the-wall worth revisiting. These parts of the restaurants create a cohesive environment in which everyone can enjoy, no matter how you feel that day.

Banchan Sides

Price: Free

Rating: 4/5

The first meal they provided was their free, inclusive, flavorful banchan (side dishes), which add layers of taste and texture to every meal. These are given to customers to help them build up their appetites before the main dish arrives.

Oftentimes, these restaurants include six distinct side dishes: kimchi, tofu skin, radish kimchi, salad, seasoned broccoli and braised potatoes. The side dishes here are very similar to those in Irvine, but there are fewer options and no spicy cucumbers or spicy squid. Each bite of kimchi bursts with a bold, spicy tang, its fermented crunch leaving a lingering heat on the tongue. The crisp and slightly sweeter radish kimchi delivers a refreshing bite that cuts through rich, savory flavors, allowing for a change in palate for the next meal. Tofu skin, silky and delicate, absorbs the seasoning beautifully, offering a subtle umami taste.

On the milder side, the salad provides a refreshing contrast with its crisp greens lightly coated in a tangy, soy-infused dressing, which coats your mouth with an addictive taste. The braised potatoes, tender and glazed in a slightly sweet soy sauce, melt in your mouth with an extremely soft texture. Meanwhile, the seasoned broccoli carries a gentle salty kick, its bright green florets retaining just the right amount of crunch. While these side dishes are flavorful enough to be a meal on their own, they serve as the perfect appetizers to appease the hungry people waiting patiently.

BBQ Ribs (Galbi)

Price: $33.00

Rating: 4/5

This is my preferred order when going to these restaurants. Many people are familiar with BCD Tofu House in Irvine, and I would recommend it if you’re looking for something relatively similar to BCD but with a little less quality and closer to campus.

The BBQ ribs could be seared more on both sides to give the meat a better crust with a softer inside. Since galbi is known to be a higher quality cut of meat, it should almost melt in your mouth, but it depends on each restaurant’s quality. This one only had a slight chewiness. It has good flavor overall with the glaze it was marinated in, and it is even better when paired with the side dishes, such as kimchi or radish kimchi. It tastes smoky from the grill with a little hint of sweetness, and there is a bed of onions that helps season the meat as well, along with nice crunchy and soft grilled onions. When eating this meal, I highly recommend eating it with rice and the other banchan side dishes to get the full experience.

Seafood Tofu Soup

Price: $17.00

Rating: 4.25/5

This place is still good for tofu soup, but if you don’t want to drive those 30 minutes to BCD, I recommend coming here. If you enjoy seafood, I highly recommend getting the seafood tofu soup, as the small clams and shrimp inside create a calm, fishy taste that isn’t overwhelming. There are also spice levels when asking for soup: mild, medium and spicy.

To see how much spice you can handle, try a hot sauce, and if you think it’s really spicy, get the mild. But if you like spice, I recommend the spicy, as it isn’t as spicy compared to other restaurants. Everyone has their own preference, but I believe that a little bit of spice can help enhance the flavor twofold while providing that tingling sensation in the back of your throat.

Additionally, you can add an egg, but you would have to crack it inside. The egg makes the soup more creamy, so people who don’t like creamy, thicker soup should avoid it. Otherwise, I highly recommend it.

Honorable Mentions

If you’re looking for other enjoyable menu items, make sure to try out the:

Spicy Pork Bulgogi

Price: $30

Rating: 4/5

Korean Pancakes

Price: $10 for 10 pieces and $5 for 5 pieces

Rating: 4.5/5

Bibimbap

Price: $18

Rating: 4/5