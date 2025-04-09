As we begin our last quarter of the year, parties are increasingly frequent. College is the best time to come out of your shell and make new friends and try new things. More often than not, that can include partying, something nearly every student experiences at least once in their college career. While partying may be exciting, it’s important to have fun safely, as unfortunately, a lot of things can go wrong at these events. If you’re unsure of how to do so, grab your pepper spray and follow these tips!

Let your friends know where you’re going

Always travel with a friend or friend group while partying. But, if you’re going to a party alone (which I don’t recommend at all), then at least let your trusted friends know in advance. You never know what might happen, and should something bad take place, you’ll have people who can find and take care of you.

It’s always good to have someone to rely on, so make sure to tell at least one person! Also, try to make sure the party you’re going to is safe and trustworthy and you know who the host is. Going to a stranger’s house at night just to party is usually never a good idea, so take caution! Never put your safety on the line just for a bit of fun.

Sharing locations is also a great way to keep in contact with your friends while you’re out. Use apps like Find My on iOS or Life360.

Drink responsibly

It’s especially important to make sure you’re not being careless with drinking at parties. Alcohol is more easily absorbed on an empty stomach, so eat something before you go out. I recommend setting a drink limit and sticking with it. And remember to always watch your drinks.

If you need to use the restroom or leave for a bit, hand your drink to a trusted friend you (hopefully) came with and always do the same for them. Also, keep your drink covered at all times. There are malicious people out there who will take advantage of your being distracted, and in the worst-case scenario, your drinks will be tampered with and spiked. Never leave them unattended.

Learn how to distinguish a spiked drink from a safe one. Spiked drinks may look extremely foggy or cloudier than usual, with a strange color. It’s especially suspicious when it was clear before. Another detail can be the sudden amount of bubbles. If your drink was a noncarbonated drink that randomly produced bubbles, it probably got spiked. Alert your friends immediately if this happens.If something bad does happen, do not hesitate to call 911. Saving a life is far more important than saving your pride. Alcohol poisoning is extremely serious–sometimes even deadly. Some symptoms to watch out for include irregular breathing, confusion, vomiting and low body temperature.

Be aware of your surroundings

At parties, not only is it loud with ear-splitting speakers, but it’s also full of drunk individuals who may act a little messier than they planned on. Try not to be one of those people. Always stay alert and be aware of what’s going on around you and your friends and make sure everyone is safe. If someone’s being a creep and you start to feel uncomfortable, say no and leave! You’re not obligated at all to interact with weirdos, so stand your ground and never give in to the pressure. Immediately disengage if things get risky.

Have a travel plan back home

If you are going with a group of friends, try to have at least one person sober throughout the night who can safely drive home or secure reliable transportation. They can also keep track of who’s where and the group’s well-being, but if going out to party is a routine for you guys, make sure to take turns on who’s going to be the designated driver! It wouldn’t be fair for only one person to miss out on half the fun.

Even so, things may not go according to plan. I would advise always having at least one ride-sharing app, such as Uber or Lyft, ready to go. Always be prepared in case things go unexpectedly!

Partying can be fun, but don’t forget to do it safely. Always prioritize your health and safety first as well as the group of friends you’re totally going to go out with. Remember, you’re an adult now, responsible for your own actions. As long as you plan on being safe and careful, don’t let anyone stop you from going out and having a blast!