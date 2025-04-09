There have been many famous beefs over the course of history. Notably, there have been feuds between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Kanye West and Taylor Swift, D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young, and Kobe Bryant and Shaq, before it got squashed, just to name a few.

The newest, and perhaps most unexpected, addition to the list features LeBron James and ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith.

During a game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 6, LeBron James approached Stephen A. Smith on the sidelines and the two had a verbal altercation.

The next morning on ESPN’s First Take, Smith responded to a video of it after it had gone viral: “That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me; that was a parent, and that was a father. And I can’t sit here and be angry.”

Smith has argued in the lead up and during the 2025 NBA season that Bronny James, the son of LeBron, isn’t equipped to be in the NBA and should develop in the G League for his rookie season after playing one year at the University of Southern California.

However, he did give Bronny props after dropping 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 20, adding, “He didn’t look as nervous as he had looked in previous appearances; he looked like somebody that belonged.”

Last Wednesday, LeBron appeared as a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, where he stated he has no issue with media personalities critiquing player performance, but disapproves of personal attacks. He also compared Smith’s recent comments to a “Taylor Swift tour run.”

Stephen A. Smith responded to James’ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show by saying, “LeBron James is full of it.” Smith stated on his podcast that LeBron has lied multiple times, and if LeBron put his hands on him, “I would have immediately swung on him,” while insinuating he’d probably lose a physical altercation with LeBron.

Smith also commented, “I don’t like him and he don’t like me.”

Later on the same day all this drama unfolded, LeBron hit the game winning shot at the buzzer to defeat the Indiana Pacers, 120-119. After the game, James posted a video of Smith boxing accompanied with a “WHOMP WHOMP” sound effect.

On Thursday morning, Stephen A. Smith responded on First Take saying LeBron James is upset because of his opinion that Michael Jordan is the “G.O.A.T.” and not LeBron, and mentioned other instances of LeBron manipulating situations in his favor.

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, confirmed with ESPN on Monday that the two have agreed to a boxing match on July 4, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York. This bout is the first formal fight for both participants, and Smith will be a massive underdog leading up to the fight.

ESPN BET opened the lines at -5900 for James and +4900 for Smith. Smith is 57 years old, but has recently been losing weight in preparation for the bout.

APRIL FOOLS! There’s no boxing match!

Editor’s Note: This article is a part of The Highlander’s annual April Fool’s issue and its contents are not to be taken seriously whatsoever. But do have a good laugh.