On March 28, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Fordham University has agreed to a six-year deal with Mike Magpayo to become their next men’s basketball head coach. He departed the University of California, Riverside (UCR) with an 89-63 overall record going 55-32 in conference play across five seasons.

When Magpayo initially took the job at UCR, the men’s basketball team was consistently near the bottom of the Big West standings, and was on the brink of losing their Division I status within the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). During Magpayo’s tenure, the Highlanders had the second-best record in the Big West over the last five seasons, reaching as far as the conference semifinals.

“I wanna thank my previous athletic director, Wes[ley] Mallette, who took a chance on the first full Asian/Filipino coach in Division I history, and gave me everything I needed to be successful at UCR,” Magpayo commented during his introductory press conference on the campus of Fordham last Wednesday.

Magpayo isn’t the only Highlander departing from the men’s basketball team. All-Big West First Team selection, Barrington Hargress, has announced he’s entered the Transfer Portal on Instagram after setting the UCR single-season scoring record in the 2024-2025 season.

“Thank you to the coaches who took a chance on a kid playing late in his senior [high school] year. I will always be thankful for everything [that] not only the school has given me but the city has … With that being said I would like to announce I will be entering the Transfer Portal!”

Nate Pickens also announced on Instagram he will be entering the Transfer Portal. Pickens started in 33 games for the Highlanders this year, and was highly touted for his defensive abilities by Magpayo.

Sophomore forward, Rikus Schulte, posted on X that he’s transferring to Fordham for the 2025-2026 season, after playing one year with the Highlanders.

Coach Magpayo has previous ties to New York City, as he was the director of operations, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Columbia University men’s basketball from 2010-2014.

Magpayo opened the Fordham press conference, sharing, “I love New York City. It’s the greatest city in the world. It’s my favorite city in the world, and it’s why I aggressively pursued this opportunity.”

“When [Fordham athletic director] Charles [Guthrie] called me [to inform me I got the job], everything froze and tears streamed down my face,” expressed Magpayo.

From a basketball perspective, Magpayo stated he wants a “prepared” and “gritty” team, with size at every position. He echoed, “We’re going to defend, rebound, [and] take care of the ball,” around Rose Hill Gymnasium, as he hopes to elevate Fordham basketball to the top half of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Coach Magpayo arrived at the press conference with his wife and two sons. He sharedsaid, “I wanna especially thank my wife, the toughest of all the Magpayos, Caroline … UC Riverside has been home to us for the last seven years. Now she’ll have to take the challenge of caring for two little monsters, Luka and Milo, while planning our move across the country.”

Magpayo’s legacy at UCR will not be forgotten. He left the men’s basketball program in a much better place than when he arrived.