Masarweh hummus is nothing short of being fresh and a perfect side for spring. A tasty recipe straight from the Masarweh family!

Prep Time/Cook time: 10 minutes

Serving Size: 2

Ingredients:

2 cans of garbanzo beans (or pre-soaked garbanzo beans)

2 large garlic cloves

Juice of 1 ½ lemons

2 tablespoons of tahini (or to taste)

Water

Drizzles of olive oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Begin by draining the canned garbanzo beans, making sure to keep some of its water. If the garbanzo beans are pre-soaked, put aside some water to use.

Pour the garbanzo beans into a blender or food processor, adding enough water to allow for a smooth texture to form after blending.

Slice the large garlic cloves for easy blending, and add them to the blender.

Follow by adding in the tahini, lemon juice and salt, then blend.

Based on the texture and taste of the hummus, add in any extra ingredients to enhance the flavor to your liking.

Add the hummus to a container, and top it off with a drizzle of olive oil!

Share it with your loved ones and enjoy with the crisp of warm pita bread!