The path to medical school is one that requires an unlimited supply of perseverance and a driven mindset. Physics, organic chemistry, biology… man. If you’re on the pre-med track, you’ll know what I’m talking about. Fortunately for you, whether you’re a neuroscience major or in cell and molecular development, I’ve got the perfect survival guide with a few pointers from my pre-med friends to help you pull through these dark times.

Go to office hours

The number one rule you should follow as a pre-med student is to always, always go to office hours. Whether it be for your professor or your teaching assistants (TAs), just make sure you go, especially if you’re struggling with the material. You don’t want to wait until the last minute to try and understand everything, as all the information is cumulative and requires a deep understanding of each section. Also, building a good rapport with your professors can be extremely helpful for you both in the present and in the future, especially when seeking letters of recommendation and potential research opportunities. Your professors and TAs are there to help you succeed, so make sure to take up on their offers.

Another piece of advice is to go to supplemental instruction sessions (SI) if you’re not doing too well in class or want to work with others. These are essentially organized study groups that are peer-led with trained student leaders. In SI sessions, you can discuss lectures and readings, look over important concepts, do practice problems and study for exams together with your peers. Each session is carefully planned and is available for an array of classes, such as biochemistry and math. The Academic Resource Center (ARC) also offers one-on-one tutoring, so take advantage of these various study programs and ace your exams!

Make friends within the same major

I would argue that it’s better to struggle together than alone. Life will be so much easier if you have others suffer with you, because you know you’re all in the same boat and equally screwed. Kidding! But on a serious note, try to make friends in your major who have the same goals and aspirations as you. Joining pre-med oriented clubs such as American Medical Student Association (AMSA) is a great way to start, as you get to meet like-minded individuals and gain valuable connections and potential leadership opportunities. While these clubs are great for offering resources and insight on the medical field, they also regularly host a ton of social events, like bracelet-making or escape rooms, which are great ways to de-stress and relax.

Overall, if you intend to walk on the hard path, then you may as well take along a few friends who have the same plans as you. With classes like organic chemistry, you’re definitely going to want someone by your side as you guys figure out how to draw the right amino acids.

Maintain a healthy schedule

Your classes are already difficult, so don’t make your life harder by procrastinating and wasting valuable study time. Make sure to establish good study habits and when you’re studying, lock in! If you get distracted easily, move to a different location and turn your phone off.

I also recommend you look at your lecture slides before and after class if possible. Reviewing the material goes a long way, and it’ll be easier to retain information. Use apps like Google Calendar or Notion to keep track of your schedule and assignments so that you stay organized and don’t fall behind. Anki is also a great flashcard program that many pre-med students use to study, and it even has pre-made MCAT decks for your convenience.

It’s also vital that you stick with a healthy lifestyle. Yes, studying and keeping up with your classes and extracurriculars is important, but always make sure to keep a good balance. Take breaks in between your study sessions, eat healthy meals and try to get at least eight hours of sleep each day. Pulling all-nighters and drinking five cans of Celsius a day might seem all too tempting to get by, especially during exam season, but I promise you that these unhealthy habits will bite you in the back. Remember that your health comes first.

My respect for pre-med students is unmatched. With notoriously hard classes, thriving competition and a decade’s worth of school, I think it’s pretty amazing that people continue on this long and arduous path. Both you and I know the reward at the end is worth it. Keep on doing what you do and best of luck!