The Associated Students of the University of California Riverside (ASUCR) had their second Senate meeting of the quarter on April 9, 2025.

The meeting began with a community member, Rich Davis, explaining a construction situation that is occurring on the intersection of Canyon Crest and Blaine Streets. Davis explained that they are currently working to oppose the development of a high school on these streets and was asking ASUCR’s assistance in attending a board meeting on April 17 to combat this construction.

Davis explained that the high school would have part of its activity on UCR’s campus and allow high school students access to UCR labs, research opportunities and general campus spaces.

Vice President of External Affairs Vivian Herrera directed him to her department as this type of event is a typical proposal that External Affairs handles.

Following public comment, Vice President of Finance Cooper Kumar read out the finance meeting minutes. The first line item was the allocation of $5,210 for five student organizations. This was approved by the Senate 11-0-0. The second line item was a grant request from R’Story for $1,500. The grant was approved 10-1-0.

During Senator Reports, College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences (CHASS) Senator Nathan Baw expressed interest in creating a Senator Culture Potluck Night, to which many senators agreed that they would be interested in assisting with the event.

Additionally, CHASS Senator Anahita Hooshiyari Far explained that following last week’s meeting she created a group chat with those who were interested in working on the United States Student Association (USSA) legislation and for any senators who want to take part, there will be a meeting in the Senate lounge or general ASUCR meeting space from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on April 9.

During Roundtable Announcements, President Pro Tempore Leila Haidar explained that she is working to see if the contract between Starbucks and the Glenmor Market has been signed for the upcoming year or if there is a way to remove the Starbucks from campus.

School of Public Policy (SPP) Senator Sofia Jimenez also announced that there will be an SPP town hall coming up that is open to all majors, not just public policy majors.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:34 p.m. CHASS Senator Ryan Jun-Min Choi, CHASS Senator Justin Ibay and CHASS Senator Carter Anderson were all absent. College of Natural and Agricultural Science (CNAS) Senator Anthony Ching and Bourns College of Engineering Senator Uma Akundi were excused. CNAS Senator Jeevan Rao was excused, but joined the meeting at 7:23 p.m.