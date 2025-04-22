‘Adult Swim’ by Kai is a well-anticipated, chill summer K-pop anthem 

Kim Jongin, known by his stage name Kai, is an idol most known for being part of the K-pop group EXO, a nine-member boy group that has been active since 2012. He has had an extensive career spanning well over a decade, from training before EXO’s debut to his solo career that started in 2020 with the release of “Mmmh,” the sultry title track from his first album that garnered a lot of attention for the concept and performances.

Due to mandatory military service for South Korean men, Kai was absent from the music scene for almost two years. Fans were thrilled to hear the announcement that he completed his service, and were taken by surprise to find out he was returning with a new single. “Adult Swim” came out on April 3, 2025, and is a pre-release song for his fourth album that is set to release on April 21, 2025.

The song exudes a laid-back tone while maintaining an upbeat sound. The track offers a refreshingly unpolished sound, and lacks the more maximalist quality that is frequently seen in other K-pop releases. The drums that remain constant in the track tie the song together and complement the choreography, which closely follow the beat and matches Kai’s classically trained dance expertise. The music video is gorgeous and vivid, set around a pool. The visuals are fitting for the sensual implications of the song, with motifs of dripping popsicles, stolen glances and Kai swimming shirtless.

Kai’s vocals are a standout feature throughout the song, particularly in the pre-chorus, where pleasant harmonies added depth. While Kai is best known for his dance skills and stage presence, his vocals, often likened to honey, give each track a warm quality, well fitting for his typical style of more sensual songs and this track is no exception. The subtle addition of a whistle in the instrumental is a clever production choice. It’s soft enough to not be jarring, serving as a nice motif that ties into the theme of a swimming pool.

Lots of fans enjoyed the song, especially since Kai was in enlistment for quite a while. This was an overall enjoyable track that showcased his voice, dance and looks. Summer concepts are a popular staple of K-pop, so fans are always in anticipation of songs to add to summer playlists each year. “Adult Swim” is a fitting song for this expectation.

Some fans and critics, however, felt that “Adult Swim” was quite underwhelming for a comeback that many had eagerly anticipated. Kai’s previous tracks have typically been a bit more interesting or upbeat, with the exception of “Peaches,” which was not as popular as other title tracks. Many suggested that it had potential, but didn’t deliver particularly interesting elements that they would have expected from a well seasoned performer like Kai. The chorus in particular seemed static, with Kai talk-singing for the entirety of it until the end of the song, where he shows more of his signature vocals.

Verdict: Despite its missed potential, “Adult Swim” remains an enjoyable listen for those who appreciate minimalistic summer tracks, offering a laid-back vibe that is still worth enjoying.





