Aired on March 26, 2025 on Apple TV, “The Studio” is a new comedy series created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, starring Seth Rogen, Chase Sui Wonders, and Ike Barinholtz.

Rogen plays Matt Remick, a newly-appointed production studio head who craves celebrity approval and wants to revive the film industry, all while juggling corporate demands with creative ambition. He is surrounded by clueless and greedy executives who are only interested in the next big paycheck.

As the first few episodes have proven, the show does an excellent job of satirizing the current state of Hollywood. Matt Remick is clearly in over his head after his promotion, as he constantly talks about making “good movies” while surrounded by greedy corporate executives who only care about making more money.

One of these executives is portrayed by Bryan Cranston, who delivers a great performance with a blend of absurdity and menace. His performance as studio executive Griffin Mill is the perfect contrast, and antagonist, to Rogen’s character.

Rogen shines in a refreshing role that separates him from his signature stoner persona that audiences are used to seeing. As Remick, he showcases a new level of performance as he portrays a man torn between artistic ambition and the heavy weight of studio politics.

Alongside him is Ike Barinholtz’s character Sal, Remick’s colleague and partner in chaos. The chemistry between Rogen and Barinholtz is electric, and the two nail the comedic rhythm of desperate studio heads struggling to find a director for their upcoming project, as they are tasked to work on the “Kool-Aid” movie after their studio buys the rights. The duo also provides some of the first few episodes’ most entertaining and hilarious moments.

The show excels with its use of cameos. Familiar faces like Martin Scorsese and Steve Buscemi pop up, adding a fun layer of authenticity and surprise for film fans. These appearances don’t feel like fan service. Instead, they elevate the satire and give viewers a playful peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Another element that makes this show great is its cinematography. The series’ use of continuous takes gives the audience a sense of realism and makes the events of each episode feel authentic and immersive.

Some moments in the series so far give the essence of a documentary, showing viewers the chaotic setting of life in a film studio. Rogen and Goldberg, with the help of cinematographer Adam Newport Berra, are able to flex their directing skills as well as their growth as creative filmmakers, beyond their acting careers.

Verdict: Rogen shows audiences a different side of his acting skills, proving that he can make a comedy without the use of stoner humor and excessive cursing. Viewers looking for heavy satire, strong performances and a break from formulaic sitcoms will find a lot to love here.





