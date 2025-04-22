With the release of the 2024 album, “Submarine,” elevating the band to international acclaim, The Marías have mostly been occupied with extensive touring. The makers behind the dream-pop track, “No One Noticed,” which became a popular rallying cry for the covens of heartbroken TikTok content creators, had practically little to no time to record new material.

On April 4, 2025, The Marías announced the release of the song “Back to Me” as a single alongside the B-side “Nobody New.” With the two songs continuing the themes of heartache and vulnerability found in their last album, “Back to Me” and “Nobody New” are compatible tracks that make innovative use of psychedelic cadences and introspective lyrics, proving just how versatile and extraordinary the band is within the realm of today’s indie scene.

“Back to Me” continues The Marías’ spree of bittersweet tracks centered around romance and longing. With a simple yet catchy shoegaze sound alongside soft-spoken and alluring vocals that further strengthen the overall themes of love, “Back to Me” is easy to mistake for a Mazzy Star song. The track’s poignant motif about being present even in the face of rejection is further driven home with somber synthesizers.

With lyrics such as “I could build us a home,” emphasizing the extent of what it takes to win a lover back, the song will most likely strike a nerve with unrequited lovers as well as those who have been through a tumultuous and unforgettable breakup. With a steady rhythm, poignant lyrics revolving around the topic of love, and distorted guitar and synthesizers to back it up, “Back to Me” is a sturdy song that will almost certainly hit the most when looking across an evening skyline à la Jay Gatsby while contemplating about a long lost love.

“Nobody New,” which might just seem like an additional track to the overall single, is not one to skip over. The song continues the same themes found in its predecessor, but where it shines the most is in its Spanish hook. Spanish-language tracks are nothing new to the band, with songs such as “Cariño” and “Lejos de Ti” being just a few examples.

However, there’s always a sense of enchantment when it comes to singing about love, especially when it’s accentuated with the use of a romance language. This is all the more apparent with lead vocalist María Zardoya’s breathy and captivating crooning. Unlike “Back to Me,” the rhythm is more upbeat, but only by a small margin. Even though the beat syncopation and lyrical content between the two are nearly identical to each other, “Nobody New” isn’t overly repetitive, and actually comes as a welcome reprise to the title track.

The two tracks make their point when spinning a narrative of unrequited love and yearning, something that The Marías continue to do time and time again with many of their other songs. The songs are lo-fi, snappy and relevant to each other, especially within the overall themes of melancholic indie pop in general. If “Back to Me” and “Nobody New” were just a fraction of what The Marías have been putting together while touring over the last year, then there’s no doubt that what they’ll release in the future will be nothing short of great.

Verdict: The Marías’ “Back to Me” and “Nobody New” hold up as simple yet poignant new tracks. These songs are must-haves for the playlists of the brokenhearted.





