If you’re hosting a large summer event, this is the perfect crowd pleaser. Make your Earth Day party a hit!

Prep Time/Cook time: 30 minutes

Serving Size: 12-14

Ingredients:

1 box of Costco spring mix

½ a log of Trader Joe’s goat cheese with blueberries

1 package of strawberries (about 16)

1-2 peaches or white nectarines

¾ cup candied sliced almonds

½ cup white peach balsamic vinegar

Instructions:

Start by candying your almonds.

To candy the almonds, melt ½ cup of sugar over medium heat. Then add one cup of sliced almonds. Stir constantly for about seven minutes. Dump onto a piece of waxed paper, let cool entirely and break into small pieces.

Next, slice your strawberries and your peaches or white nectarines into long slices.

Break your goat cheese into tiny pieces.

Mix all of the ingredients in a very large bowl and serve!