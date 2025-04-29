Two years since Jane Remover’s last full-length project in 2023, fans have been patiently waiting to experience the genre-bending artist’s newest vision. Well, wait no more, Jane fans, as the release of their third album on April 4, titled “Revengseekerz,” is an all-gas-no-brakes, digitally rendered episodic return for listeners.

It has been a busy start to the year for Jane Remover, as devoted fans may also know them for their musical alias “venturing,” a smaller, indie-rock-centric approach to Jane’s musicality. Under venturing, they have also separately released an album earlier this year titled “Ghostholding,” which carries a bit of musical influence onto Jane’s newest project.

Well-known within the Hyper-pop scene for their obscure and niche sample references, Jane proves themselves further as one of the most talented and unorthodox producers with their genre-less approach between head-banging dance anthems, to digitized melodic cries about unrequited love. There is nothing quite like the repeated feeling of hearing a Palkia scream — a fan-favorite Pokémon amongst gamers — scratch the listener’s brain on top of glitchy layered samples in a song like “JRJRJR,” the first single release from this album.

“TWICE REMOVED,” the intro track for “Revengseekers,” sees Jane reminiscing on their past projects, specifically the era in which their freshman album “Frailty” debuted in 2021. They sing “Three years ago / I had that magic in my hand,” towards the beginning of the song, referring to a point in which the sound of their career grew in popularity. Although this was somewhat halted after the release of their sophomore album due to their creative decision to take a more ambient-rock approach. The decision was divisive amongst fans, which caught the band by surprise.

In some lyrics, the band questions and doubts that they can recapture the same spark that popularized them. Some songs abruptly dismiss this narrative with abrasive videogame soundtrack blasts, signaling to fans that Jane can not only still reproduce a sound similar to “Frailty,” but blow it out of the water entirely into something new.

As an album filled with countless highlights along the tracklist, “fadeoutz” is a notable standout that exemplifies Jane’s combination of lyrical relatability and electronic production that is entirely their own.

As a more melodic moment on “Revengeseekerz,” Jane expresses themes of impostor syndrome between their musical peers and quick-flamed relationships amongst fans and others close to them as they garner more attention. Similar to that of a pop star’s rise to fame, or the short, euphoric feeling of fast love and drugs.

Chronically online listeners can pick up on Jane’s imaginative use of the Fortnite ping sound and the announcer voice lines from the Nintendo DS video game, “Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games,” within the song “fadeoutz.” A Frankenstein-clashing of sounds and others like it can be heard throughout the album that could only make sense under the construction of a band as talented as Jane Remover.

Verdict: Jane Remover’s latest project is one of the most memorable heart-pumping and ear-bashing albums in recent years. It’s a listen that is surely not for everyone, as the sound can be overstimulating for some, but it’s an experience unlike anything heard before for new and returning listeners. “Revengseekerz” is an experience that gives fans the urge to let themselves go in a therapeutic, video game-like rage out on the dance floor.



