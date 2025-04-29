With the recent passing of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) Day, a holiday commemorating the service and sacrifices of those within the Australian and New Zealand armed forces, a shadow of obscurity remains cast when it comes to the stories of those who served and died for their respective militaries.

Australian and New Zealand soldiers seldom see recognition for their services, which is all the more exasperating given their prominent involvement in some of the deadliest conflicts the world has ever seen. Although there have been a few attempts within the media to rectify this, there is none so compelling than that of the recently released TV miniseries, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North.” Based on a bestselling novel, the war romance series offers a glimpse into the life of an Australian soldier, the brutality he faces as a prisoner of war, and some of the thoughts and choices that could just as well be entering the realm of taboo.

The series takes place over a span of decades and follows the life of Dorrigo Evans, played in a dual role by Jacob Elordi and Ciarán Hinds. Before serving as a combat medic within the Pacific theatre of World War II and his eventual capture, Dorrigo has an affair with his uncle’s newly-wed wife, something he remembers both fondly and hauntingly. As a prisoner of war, Dorrigo and his comrades are subject to brutality and torture as laborers of the infamous Burma Railway.

As more of his friends succumb to disease, starvation, and abuse from their captors, Dorrigo has only the memories of his sacrilegious affair to keep him going. His tryst, as well as his time as a prisoner, are experiences that Dorrigo will have to wrestle with as he tries to get his life straight as a surgeon well after the war has ended.

One of the main highlights of the miniseries stems from its graphic and unrelenting portrayal of brutality that Australian and New Zealand soldiers usually faced as prisoners of war in the Pacific front. Although not as gratuitous as other media such as “Game of Thrones,” the violence within the show is present and unwavering, effectively driving home the point of how dehumanizing and insufferable being a prisoner of war during this particular stage in the war would have been.

Through violent and powerful scenes, the series makes steps to remind viewers that sickness and starvation were as much as a threat as torture. Being a combat medic, there are plenty of gruesome operations involving fellow squadmates that Dorrigo is forced to tend to, and given his predicament and the environment he’s working in, things are almost sure to go sideways.

Furthermore, the series takes strides in fleshing out the characters of Dorrigo’s brothers-in-arms. Viewers are more than likely bound to be attached to these characters, especially given their different prospects and various ways of coping with being prisoners of war, and so watching some of them meet their demise is sure to strike a nerve. The show also makes sure to portray the Japanese not as one-dimensional aggressors, but as complex human beings with their own perspectives and backgrounds who are just as unfamiliar with the situation as their Australian captives.

The cinematography is also a positive aspect of the series, most notably with the use of wide shots within the jungles to the point where it’s heavily reminiscent of “The Thin Red Line.” This is contrasted with the vibrant and chromatic atmosphere of Australia where Dorrigo has his affair. Even though viewers will most likely draw their attention to Jacob Elordi, many of the actors and actresses on the show hold their own as well.

Elordi’s on screen chemistry with co-star Odessa Young is remarkably fluid and fully encapsulates the passionate yet socially inadmissible relationship between Dorrigo and his uncle’s wife. Ciarán Hinds does an equally remarkable job portraying an older and jaded Dorrigo trying to come to terms with his experiences. With just five episodes and 40-minute runtimes, it is simple enough to watch in a single day, assuming that the viewer has a strong stomach.

The TV miniseries goes to show that one doesn’t necessarily need to display action and adventure in order to tell a good war story. Not only that, but the series also sets out to prove that struggle and sacrifice comes in various forms and is handled in different ways. Teetering between torrid romance and brutal depictions of war, it is undoubtedly a hard watch for some.

However, the show’s commitment to staying truthful to the experiences of those who served during that particular time as well as the well-intended handling of these different subjects makes it as much rewarding as it is deserving to be watched. “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” is just a small drop in a large bucket of stories by those who served within the Australian and New Zealand militaries that’s just waiting to be told.

Verdict: “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” is as much of an ode to Australian and New Zealand veterans as it is a captivating tale of love and war, making it all the more binge worthy.





